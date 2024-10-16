RunSensible Launches Innovative Platform Tailored for Modern Law Firms

Transforming Legal Practice Management with Advanced Features and Unmatched User Experience

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - RunSensible, a leading provider of legal practice management software, has announced the launch of its new platform, designed specifically to empower law firms in an increasingly competitive and client-focused market. This innovative platform combines a suite of advanced features, a best-in-class user-friendly interface, and competitive pricing to make cutting-edge legal technology accessible to firms of all sizes. A free trial is also available, further enhancing accessibility.

Discover everything you need to know about RunSensible. Whether you’re a solo practitioner or part of a large law office. To learn more visit: runsensible.com (CNW Group/RunSensible)

New Era in Legal Practice Management

The new platform is a result of two years of extensive research involving over 500 law firms, revealing that 80% of firms seek to consolidate their tools to manage the growing demands of today's clients. With RunSensible, law firms can now streamline their operations, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance client interactions—all within a single, integrated system.

"We've spent the last seven years engaging with law firms, and we've learned that managing and growing a legal practice introduces complex challenges, especially when using a mix of disjointed tools," said Kaven Hendiz, CEO of RunSensible. "Our new platform addresses these challenges head-on, providing an all-in-one solution that organizes every aspect of client information, from intake to case management, allowing firms to maintain high levels of service even as they scale."

Key Features and Benefits

Advanced Matter Management : The platform's redesigned matter management system makes it easier for legal professionals to track every detail of their cases, reducing the risk of critical information slipping through the cracks—a common challenge in busy legal practices.

: The platform's redesigned matter management system makes it easier for legal professionals to track every detail of their cases, reducing the risk of critical information slipping through the cracks—a common challenge in busy legal practices. Fully Customizable platform : RunSensible is fully customizable software designed for law firms, allowing them to tailor features like matter management, client intake, and document templates to fit their specific workflow. RunSensible's development team can fully customize the platform to meet the unique needs of law firms, adjusting workflows, automating processes, and integrating specialized features. This personalized approach enhances efficiency, ensures seamless operations, and allows firms to focus on what matters most—serving clients effectively while improving overall productivity.

: RunSensible is fully customizable software designed for law firms, allowing them to tailor features like matter management, client intake, and document templates to fit their specific workflow. RunSensible's development team can fully customize the platform to meet the unique needs of law firms, adjusting workflows, automating processes, and integrating specialized features. This personalized approach enhances efficiency, ensures seamless operations, and allows firms to focus on what matters most—serving clients effectively while improving overall productivity. Visual Sales and Marketing Pipeline : A brand-new visual pipeline offers a customizable sales process, with 85% of users reporting that RunSensible has helped them close more business.

: A brand-new visual pipeline offers a customizable sales process, with 85% of users reporting that RunSensible has helped them close more business. User-Friendly Intake: The platform includes a highly intuitive intake form designer tools and advanced document template management, with 89% of users stating that RunSensible has significantly improved their business efficiency.

The platform includes a highly intuitive intake form designer tools and advanced document template management, with 89% of users stating that RunSensible has significantly improved their business efficiency. Document Management and automation : RunSensible's document management, automation, and template maker allow law firms to streamline document creation, storage, and workflow processes. By automating repetitive tasks and using templates, firms save time, reduce errors, and ensure consistency. According to studies, automation can increase productivity by 30%, making these features essential for law firm efficiency.

: RunSensible's document management, automation, and template maker allow law firms to streamline document creation, storage, and workflow processes. By automating repetitive tasks and using templates, firms save time, reduce errors, and ensure consistency. According to studies, automation can increase productivity by 30%, making these features essential for law firm efficiency. Effortless Accounting : Managing accounting tasks is seamless, with 90% of users reporting that RunSensible allows for preparing detailed reports in just seconds.

: Managing accounting tasks is seamless, with 90% of users reporting that RunSensible allows for preparing detailed reports in just seconds. Comprehensive Support: RunSensible's specialized support team, with deep expertise in the legal industry, is available to assist users with troubleshooting, workflow optimization, and personalized guidance. They provide tailored support for everything from intake forms to website design, ensuring that legal professionals can seamlessly integrate the software into their daily practice and have all the tools needed to deliver efficient and professional services.

Market Research and Client-Centric Design

RunSensible's commitment to continuous innovation is evident in its approach to product development, which is deeply informed by client feedback and market trends. According to recent research, 85% of law firms believe that clients are more demanding now than ever, with expectations for legal services to be available 24/7, both online and by phone. RunSensible's new platform is designed to meet these expectations by offering a seamless experience that integrates client communication, case management, and operational tasks into a single, cohesive system.

About RunSensible

RunSensible empowers law firms by simplifying and streamlining their practice management needs. Designed for growth-focused legal professionals, RunSensible offers a comprehensive CRM and practice management platform tailored to the unique demands of the legal industry. Unlike single-purpose tools that operate in isolation, RunSensible brings everything together by organizing all client interactions, case details, and firm operations in one place. This integrated approach allows firms to deliver more personalized service, manage cases more efficiently, and ultimately grow their business. For more information, visit runsensible.com.

Nima Fardi, [email protected]