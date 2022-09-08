Running up hill: Alberta's economy will continue to grow despite global challenges

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Economies around the world are facing the same set of challenges including tighter monetary policy, the war in Ukraine, high inflation, skittish financial markets and the ongoing pandemic. Despite the potential for economic contraction at home and abroad, ATB Financial's latest quarterly Economic Outlook forecasts Alberta's economy will continue to grow in 2023.

Boosted by strong commodity prices, Alberta's economy is forecast to grow 5.0% in 2022 and 3.0% next year and will be one of the top performers in the country this year.

ATB Financial's recent Economic Outlook outlines the key factors influencing Alberta's current economic trajectory:

Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a significant constraint on the global economy through supply chain disruptions, elevated commodity prices, and anxious financial markets. Alberta will continue to feel these impacts but is expected to move forward due to robust activity in its agricultural and natural resource sectors.

Inflation

High commodity prices combined with the sudden release of demand built up during the pandemic, sanctions on Russia, and persistent supply chain issues have led to significant increases in inflation rates. While higher commodity prices have a positive impact on the Alberta economy, they also mean consumers and businesses are paying more.

Interest Rates

To address inflation, the Bank of Canada has raised its trend-setting policy interest rate and is expected to keep doing so until inflation returns to its target range. Higher borrowing costs will dampen economic activity and could even trigger a recession at the national level.

"Strong commodity prices are providing an economic boost in our province. At the same time, high inflation and rising interest rates are making things tough for a lot of families and businesses," says ATB Financial Deputy Chief Economist Rob Roach. "Looking forward, the momentum Alberta has going into 2023 will help our economy weather the economic storm created by the invasion, inflation, and interest rates.

