LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, is proud to announce its participation at WasteExpo 2025, North America's premier waste and recycling event. At Booth #879, RuggON will unveil its next-generation AI-powered vehicle mount computers and fleet solutions tailored for waste management operators seeking to digitize, optimize, and decarbonize their operations.

RuggON Showcases AI-Driven Rugged Fleet Solutions at WasteExpo 2025, Empowering Smarter & Greener Waste Management

Amid growing global demand for sustainability in urban infrastructure, RuggON's ruggedized solutions provide waste fleets with real-time vehicle diagnostics, intelligent route planning, and proactive maintenance capabilities. Through seamless integration with CAN bus and SAE J1939 standards, these vehicle mount computers enable instant access to operational data and AI-assisted safety alerts, such as blind spot detection and driver monitoring — reducing risks on the road and boosting driver accountability.

Built for the toughest environments, RuggON's vehicle-mounted platforms meet military-grade standards for shock and vibration resistance, ensuring performance in the most demanding waste collection conditions. With LEOs, 5G, 4G/LTE, and WiFi connectivity onboard, waste fleet operators can transmit and receive critical data across systems with speed and reliability, facilitating decisions that reduce downtime, lower emissions, and extend vehicle life cycles.

"We're excited to demonstrate how our rugged solutions empower the waste industry to embrace digital transformation while staying aligned with sustainability goals," said Tim Tsai, North America CEO of Ubiqconn. "Our technologies are not just built for durability — they're built for a cleaner future."

RuggON is proud to be driving innovation in waste management. By empowering frontline operators with reliable, AI-powered solutions, we're not just supporting cleaner cities—we're helping build a smarter, more sustainable future.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market, RuggON leverages decades of expertise to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that enhance user experience. The company understands the diverse demands of industries to provide tailored, efficient solutions. RuggON is dedicated to higher standards for customer satisfaction and prides itself on offering endless possibilities to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

