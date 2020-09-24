Rubicon Organics Virtually Opens The Market
Sep 24, 2020, 11:37 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Jesse McConnell, Founder and CEO, Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) joined his team and Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc., a licensed producer, the Company cultivates and sells organic certified, sustainably grown, super-premium cannabis from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand, Simply BareTM Organic. For more information visit: https://www.rubiconorganics.com/
