RTX and Xanadu Partner to Advance Quantum Devices for DARPA's INSPIRED Program

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - RTX's BBN Technologies and Xanadu, in collaboration with the University of Maryland and Raytheon's Advanced Technology business, are spearheading a groundbreaking project in response to DARPA MTO's INSPIRED Program. The team aims to develop the INSIGHT device: an integrated, in-package squeezed light generator and homodyne detector. This innovation is designed to achieve an unprecedented detection sensitivity 16 dB below the photon shot noise level, leveraging cutting-edge silicon nitride photonic integrated circuits (SiN PICs) and high-efficiency on-chip detection.

The ability to generate and detect squeezed light with this level of precision represents a quantum leap in photonics and quantum computing. INSIGHT promises to dramatically reduce size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements, paving the way for more scalable and efficient quantum technologies. This breakthrough will impact fields ranging from secure communications to advanced sensing and computational power, heralding a new era of quantum-enabled applications.

"DARPA's INSPIRED program pushes the boundaries of quantum innovation, and we are proud to deliver our part of INSIGHT as a testament to what's possible through collaboration and cutting-edge engineering," says Zachary Vernon, Chief Technology Officer - Hardware, of Xanadu. "INSIGHT represents the culmination of years of research and innovation, blending DARPA's vision and BBN's expertise with Xanadu's cutting-edge capabilities in quantum photonics. We are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in integrated quantum devices, setting the stage for transformative advancements in quantum technology".

At the heart of the INSIGHT device is a silicon nitride (SiN) multi-resonator system known as a photonic molecule. This architecture not only advances the state-of-the-art in squeezed light generation but also makes the technology more compact. These enhancements are key for applications in secure quantum communication networks, high-precision sensing systems, and emerging quantum computing architectures.

The project also integrates high quantum efficiency balanced homodyne detectors directly onto the SiN PIC. This integration is critical to measuring the 16 dB squeezing goal and represents a significant leap over existing systems. By combining squeezed light generation and detection within a single, compact package, INSIGHT dramatically reduces system complexity while ensuring unparalleled performance.

INSIGHT represents a pivotal step toward scalable quantum photonics and integrated quantum systems. With a clear roadmap to address challenges like loss reduction and fault tolerance, BBN, Xanadu, and their collaborators are setting the stage for transformative advancements in quantum technology. INSIGHT promises to redefine secure communications, sensing, and computation, reshaping the future of quantum-enabled applications.

