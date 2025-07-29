Xanadu and HyperLight unveil groundbreaking advancements in photonic chips, setting new benchmarks for quantum computing performance

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Xanadu, the leading photonic quantum computing company and HyperLight, creator of the TFLN Chiplet™ platform, have achieved through a joint effort a significant breakthrough in the development of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chips that demonstrate superior performance metrics. These advancements are crucial for overcoming current limitations in scaling photonic quantum hardware.

Through dedicated fabrication process development, Xanadu and HyperLight have demonstrated waveguide losses below 2 dB/m in TFLN. The corresponding switch loss is approximately 20 milli-decibel (mdB), one of the lowest loss values ever reported for an electro-optic switch serving photonic quantum computing applications. Crucial to the demanding needs of a future utility-scale quantum computer, this result was performed in a high-volume semiconductor production facility capable of fabricating wafers at the volumes required for commercial photonic quantum computing.

"Our long-standing collaboration with HyperLight has been instrumental in achieving our hardware roadmap," said Zachary Vernon, CTO of Hardware at Xanadu. "The unprecedented performance we've achieved with these new photonic chips sets a new benchmark for performance in the industry and brings us closer to delivering utility-scale photonic quantum computers."

Xanadu has been at the forefront of quantum computing, recently demonstrating the world's first fibre-networked photonic quantum computer, Aurora . Aurora showcased the scalability and networkability of Xanadu's architecture for a photonic quantum computer, and leveraged the advanced TFLN Chiplet™ platform from HyperLight. This latest achievement with HyperLight builds on the foundational successes that led to the Aurora demonstration by providing ever higher performing chips necessary for future generations of photonic quantum computers.

"This achievement of HyperLight and Xanadu is an example of the breadth of impact of TFLN technology," said Mian Zhang, CEO of HyperLight. "Synergized with high-volume datacom and telecom applications, HyperLight's TFLN Chiplet Platform is uniquely designed to enable unprecedented performance and applications like quantum computing which our partner Xanadu is pursuing."

This breakthrough is a testament to the importance of collaboration in driving the rapid progress required to unlock the potential of quantum computing. It also marks another significant milestone in Xanadu's hardware development this year and further reinforces its position as a global leader in quantum hardware.

About Xanadu: Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu.ai or follow us on X @XanaduAI .

About HyperLight: Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, HyperLight delivers high-performance integrated photonics solutions built on its TFLN Chiplet™ platform. By uniquely combining the superior electro-optic properties of thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) with scalable CMOS-compatible manufacturing processes, HyperLight's solutions provide unprecedented bandwidth, ultra-low loss, and exceptional energy efficiency. These seamlessly integrated solutions empower groundbreaking innovations in AI, data centers, telecommunications, quantum computing, and emerging technologies.

