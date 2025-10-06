RPIA Launches Long Term Corporate Bond Strategy for Pension Plans

– The active credit strategy delivers close duration matching to the benchmark while

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - RPIA, one of Canada's leading fixed income asset managers, today announced the launch of the RP Long Term Corporate Bond Fund ("LTCB"), an actively managed, investment grade fixed income strategy designed for plan sponsors to better align assets with long-term liabilities, enhance credit diversification, and achieve potential outperformance.

Higher interest rates have improved the funded status of Canadian pension plans, and many are shifting assets into long-duration fixed income to protect surpluses and reduce risk. Traditionally, sponsors looking for long-duration exposure have had limited options: government or provincial bonds that offer precise duration matching but low expected returns; long corporate bond strategies with modest value-add; or core-plus solutions that introduce more volatility and benchmark mismatch. These strategies are typically concentrated in Canada, which limits diversification and reduces opportunities for active value creation.

LTCB bridges the gap between precision and performance by combining the discipline of liability-aware investing with the broader opportunity set of active credit selection. The fund seeks to outperform the FTSE Canada Long Term Corporate Bond Index through active management while maintaining closer duration matching and better diversification across Canadian and global credit markets.

"With LTCB, we are extending our active credit expertise to a part of the market where Canadian pension plans have had very few options," said Zachary Barsky, Director of Institutional Solutions. "The strategy brings together precision and performance, giving sponsors greater flexibility to align assets with liabilities and the potential for alpha through active management."

The new mandate builds on RPIA's 16-year track record managing active public corporate bond strategies. By extending this expertise to a dedicated long duration strategy, LTCB offers pension plans a credible way to:

Improve asset-liability alignment while preserving surplus positions

Seek outperformance through disciplined active management

Diversify beyond the concentrated Canadian corporate bond market

Fund Name: RP Long Term Corporate Bond Focus: Global investment grade long-term corporate bonds Target Return: FTSE Canada Long Term Corporate Bond Index + 80-100 bps (Gross of

fees) FX Risk: Fully hedged back to CAD at all times Duration Risk Closely resembles the Index

About RPIA

RPIA is a specialized fixed income manager with expertise in actively managing corporate bond portfolios to add value for investors. Based in Toronto, RPIA has over 120 employees, including investment and risk management professionals who are responsible for managing 13 credit strategies. 16 years since its founding, RPIA now manages approximately $20 billion for a broad investor base of institutions, private clients, and investment advisors. RPIA is independent and privately owned, and principals and employees both have over $280 million invested alongside investors. To learn more, visit rpia.ca or follow on LinkedIn.

The information herein is presented by RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") and is for informational purposes only. It does not provide financial, investment, or other advice and should not be acted or relied upon in that regard without seeking the appropriate professional advice. Always refer to the offering document for important information on the investment objectives, strategies and associated risks of a particular fund. Units of RP Long Term Corporate Bond Fund are offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions and only to Accredited Investors and those who otherwise qualify under applicable Canadian securities regulation.

