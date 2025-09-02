RPIA Expands Liquid Alternative Offerings with the RP Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund

– Canada's largest liquid alternative credit manager brings institutional-quality expertise to investors with daily liquidity –

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RPIA, one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers, today announced the launch of the RP Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund ("ACOF"), an unconstrained, highly tactical liquid alternative credit strategy.

ACOF targets net annual returns of 7-9% with the ability to invest in the high-yield segment of credit markets while employing a risk management overlay to limit drawdowns and preserve capital. The fund intends to leverage the distinct trade ideas and trade structures that have underpinned the strong track record of our flagship strategy over the past 10 years while offering daily liquidity.

"With ACOF, we're taking the proven approach behind our most unconstrained credit strategy and making it accessible to a broader range of investors," said Peter Metcalfe, Co-CIO, "The fund aims to provide investors with strong risk-adjusted returns and diversification without the liquidity constraints that often come with conventional alternative asset classes."

RPIA's investment approach is built on deep, fundamental credit research, active trading, and a robust risk management framework. With over 15 years of experience managing some of the most successful long/short credit strategies in Canada, the firm has earned a reputation as a leader in alternative fixed income. Its ability to capitalize on global credit market inefficiencies, adapt to changing market conditions, and dynamically hedge risk continues to distinguish RPIA within the alternatives industry.

Fund Name: RP Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund Target Return: 7-9% net of fees Liquidity: Daily Distribution: Monthly (cash option) Prospectus Risk Rating Low-Medium

About RPIA

RPIA is a specialized fixed income manager with expertise in actively managing corporate bond portfolios to add value for investors. Based in Toronto, RPIA has over 120 employees, including investment and risk management professionals who are responsible for managing 13 credit strategies. Over 15 years since its founding, RPIA now manages approximately $19 billion for a broad investor base of institutions, private clients, and investment advisors. RPIA is independent and privately owned, and principals and employees both have over $250 million invested alongside investors. To learn more, visit rpia.ca or follow on LinkedIn.

The information herein is presented by RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") and is for informational purposes only. It does not provide financial, investment, or other advice and should not be acted or relied upon in that regard. Always consult with your registered investment dealer before investing in mutual funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Target Return is an annualized investment return objective. It. does not imply actual future performance and may be revised at the discretion of RPIA and without prior notice.

