In partnership with tennis star Bianca Andreescu, ROYALE® is on a mission to find forever homes for Canadian pets who are in need of adoption

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Every year, there are over 100,000 cats and dogs in need of adoption in Canada. ROYALE® - The Kitten Brand® - is on a mission to ensure all animals get to experience the joy of companionship, by supporting Canadian animal shelters through the ROYALE® Home for Every Pet Project™. Starting today, with the purchase of $20 of ROYALE® products, ROYALE® will make a $5 donation to partner animal shelters across the country up to a maximum of $100,000, so they can continue to bring the joy of pet adoption to Canadians. Furthermore, participants will also receive a $5 coupon to spend on ROYALE® products, so it's a win-win!

The program is kicking off with Canada's Athlete of the Year, 2019 US Open Champion and ROYALE® brand ambassador, Bianca Andreescu, who is known for touring the world with her dog, Coco. In support of the ROYALE® Home for Every Pet Project™, Andreescu is also telling the story of how she experiences the joy of companionship with Coco every day.

"Thanks to Coco, I have been lucky to experience the true happiness a pet can bring to a person's life," Andreescu said. "But Coco is one of the lucky ones, and now, more than ever, we need to support our animal shelters who are working tirelessly to find forever homes for the animals that come into their care. I encourage all Canadians to support this amazing cause by purchasing ROYALE® products during their next grocery shop."

The ROYALE® Home for Every Pet Project™ launched in April 2020 when ROYALE® released a collection of web-based stories featuring six adopted pets and the stories of how they have given their adopted families the joy of companionship. In order to generate further awareness and support for the ROYALE® Home for Every Pet Project™, ROYALE® has replaced the iconic kittens on their packaging - for the first time in the brand's history - with the adopted shelter pets that are featured in the videos.

"The ROYALE® Home for Every Pet Project™ is our opportunity to help bring the joy of pet adoption to all Canadians," said Jim Schedler, VP Marketing at Irving Consumer Products. "As The Kitten Brand®, ROYALE® believes that each of the 100,000 cats and dogs in need of adoption every year in Canada deserves to find their forever home. There's a ROYALE® for every room, and now we're working to find a home for every pet."

To do your part to support Canadian animal shelters, or for more information on the ROYALE® Home for Every Pet Project™, visit royale.ca/pets.

