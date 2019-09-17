Royal Society of Canada Presents 2019 Medal & Award Winners

OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Society of Canada is pleased to announce that 14 eminent Canadian scientists, scholars and researchers have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in advancing knowledge and understanding of the past and present. The RSC has chosen the recipients of 10 Medals and 4 Awards.

"This year's Royal Society of Canada's Medal and Award Winners are impressive for the quality and depth of their work. The RSC is thrilled to recognize their contributions and achievements to Canada and the world," says Chad Gaffield, RSC President.

Many of this year's Award Winners will be celebrated during the Awards Ceremony on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa. To register for this event, please click here.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises established leaders across the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences as well as emerging leaders in The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The object of the RSC is to serve Canada and the world by recognizing Canada's leading scientists, scholars, and artists, and mobilizing them in open discussion to advance knowledge and understanding of critical issues with a view toward contributing to a better future.

