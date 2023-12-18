MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal LePage du Quartier, a leading real estate brokerage in Montreal, is pleased to announce the addition of Royal LePage Alliance to their family of professional and productive brokers. This strategic alliance will bring together two well-respected and established real estate companies, further strengthening the services and expertise available to clients in the Montreal area.

Royal LePage Alliance, owned by Tom Poulis & Spiro Bakopanos, has been a trusted name in the Montreal real estate market for over 20 years. With a team of highly skilled and experienced brokers, they have built a strong reputation for providing exceptional service and achieving successful results for their clients. This partnership with Royal LePage du Quartier will allow them to expand their reach and offer even more comprehensive services to their clients.

The addition of Royal LePage Alliance to the Royal LePage du Quartier family is a testament to the brokerage's commitment to providing top-notch services and expertise to their clients. With this alliance, clients can expect a wider range of resources and a larger network of professionals to assist them with their real estate needs. Both companies share similar values and a dedication to excellence, making this partnership a natural fit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Royal LePage Alliance to our family of brokers," says Fadi Kaouk, co-owner of Royal LePage du Quartier. "Their reputation for excellence and their extensive knowledge of the Montreal real estate market will be a valuable asset to our team. We look forward to working together to provide our clients with the best possible service and results."

This strategic alliance between Royal LePage du Quartier and Royal LePage Alliance is a significant development in the Montreal real estate market. With two reputable and established companies coming together, clients can expect an even higher level of service and expertise. This partnership is a reflection of the commitment of both companies to continuously improve and provide the best possible experience for their clients.

For further information: please contact Yasmine Mardelli, Managing Partner of Strategic Growth at Royal LePage du Quartier, she can be contacted at 514 419 9888