ROYAL CANIN® Revitalizes Canadian HQ Offices

Investment Ensures Facility Remains On Path for Continued & Sustainable Growth.

PUSLINCH, ON, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - ROYAL CANIN® – a global leader in tailored health and nutrition products for dogs and cats – today announced the official reopening of its newly renovated Canadian headquarters.

A comprehensive three-month remodeling of the entire administrative offices, ROYAL CANIN's latest investment in the Puslinch facility was driven ostensibly by increased demands on the business. Adding more meeting rooms and workspaces for Associates, and a desire to enhance sustainability practices were key. "We're absolutely growing," says ROYAL CANIN® GM, Daryn Brown. "Investing once again in our business and in our people underscores our continued commitment to the local community. And renovating our offices and parking facilities also lets us realize a number of important sustainability initiatives, such as adding charging stations for electric vehicles." The facility is also pet friendly, and the renovations make the office even more accessible to Associate pets. "On any given day you will find a number of dogs at the office," says, CFO and renovation project leader, Wojciech Pantera. "And now our environment is even more welcoming to pets – both inside and in the large greenspace we have outside. Having pets here during our workday has tremendous benefits to the entire team."

Located 70 kilometers from Toronto in Puslinch, Ontario, ROYAL CANIN® Canada's state-of-the-art facility manufactures kibble destined for Canada and global markets, including Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Japan and the United States. Opened in 2008, ROYAL CANIN® invested more than $73M to open the facility, and has a history of continuous investment and expansion in the area. With a stated purpose of making a better world for pets, the local business has doubled its food extrusion capacity over the last decade, and added a world-class laboratory that analyzes ingredients and finished product from across North and South America – one of only three ROYAL CANIN® laboratories of its kind around the world.

ROYAL CANIN® Canada is a Top 100 Canadian Employer, and globally ROYAL CANIN® employs more than 7,000 staff between its 100 facilities around the world. For more information about Royal Canin's Canadian operations, visit www.royalcanin.ca

About Royal Canin

Royal Canin is a global leader in science-based health nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded by veterinarian Jean Cathary in 1968, Royal Canin has over 50 years of experience in delivering precise nutritional solutions. Passionate about creating a better world for pets, Royal Canin collaborates with expert teams of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world to ensure cats and dogs are at the very center of the innovation process. A subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, Royal Canin's diverse product line is tailored to the unique demands of size, age, breed, lifestyle or therapeutic requirement, and is available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores throughout Canada.

