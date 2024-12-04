New Survey Finds 62% of Puppy Owners Feel Overwhelmed by Endless Number of Pet Food Choices

Royal Canin is offering three key considerations for puppy owners when choosing the right diet for their pet

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- With 45% of U.S. households 1 and 20% of Canadian households 2 owning a dog, the period of adjusting to being a dog owner can often be overwhelming. It's common for pet owners to feel uncertain about where to start with pet nutrition, including what pet food to choose. This is especially true for puppy owners, who often experience the "puppy blues," a feeling of stress when bringing home a new puppy. A recent survey conducted by Royal Canin of 1,023 puppy owners in North America also found more than half (62%) of puppy owners feel overwhelmed by the number of choices in puppy food and struggle to figure out what ingredients are important. To help educate on proper nutrition for puppyhood, Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, shares three key considerations when choosing which diet is the right fit for your new puppy.

"In our recent survey, we found that more than half of pet owners experience the 'puppy blues' and one of the top contributors highlighted the number of options when it comes to choosing the right diet for their pet," said Racquel White, vice president of corporate affairs, Royal Canin North America. "Royal Canin is proud to provide more than 50 years of science-backed research focused on the precise nutritional needs of dogs throughout their life stages, so that pet owners can feel confident in the diet and the nutrients included in it as they grow into healthy adults."

While nearly all puppy owners (96%) recognize the importance of their puppy's overall health, almost half do not feel knowledgeable about puppy nutrition (42%). Royal Canin is sharing three things to consider when choosing which diet to give your new puppy to help make the transition a positive one for the new owner and their puppy:

Consult an expert: Consult an expert on your puppy's nutritional needs at their first veterinary appointment. In fact, the majority of puppy owners said they would change their puppy's food based on expert recommendations (82%). Not only are veterinarians and veterinary technicians experienced professionals, but one of their day-to-day duties is to help advise pet owners on proper nutrition for their pet. Remember every dog has unique needs: 91% of puppy owners agree tailoring food to their puppy's needs is important but it can be tough to know what that means. Royal Canin's tailored approach is based on the idea that each pet has unique needs and characteristics based on their breed, size and stage of life. The proper diet will address the specific nutritional needs of the individual puppy, laying the foundation to help build strong bones, a healthy immune system and proper cognitive development. Choose a puppy diet based on real science and not trends: While there are a variety of different diets on the market, 94% of puppy owners prioritize ingredient quality and scientific evidence in nutrition choices. It is important to choose a diet from a company backed by years of research and innovative nutritional science, like Royal Canin's nutrient-first approach. In this approach, the nutritional needs of a pet are evaluated through research and observation, which then determine a diet profile based on the pet's breed, age, lifestyle, sensitivities and health status.

"As a veterinarian, I recognize there is a wide variety of pet food products available, and it may be confusing or overwhelming at times but it's important to remember, you're not alone in making this nutritional decision for your pet," said Courtney Deer, doctor of veterinary medicine (DVM). "Leaning on experts like my colleagues in the industry to inform your decisions on potential diets is a great way to help ensure your pet is getting the nutrition they need from puppyhood to adulthood."

