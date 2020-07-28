The donation will help improve minimally invasive procedures and lead to better health outcomes for animals, while also benefiting veterinary students at Université de Montréal.

MONTREAL, QC and PUSLINCH, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - A new Centre of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Procedures (CEMIP) will be established at Université de Montréal's veterinary school in Saint-Hyacinthe, thanks to a $1-million donation from pet food manufacturer Royal Canin Canada.

The Centre will specialize in treatment and veterinary education in minimally invasive procedures, an increasingly popular medical option that includes interventional radiology and cardiology and is linked with improved patient comfort and shorter recovery times. "Minimally invasive procedures allow us to enter the body through natural routes and reach areas unattainable by standard surgery, such as the inside of the kidneys," explained UdeM veterinary professor Dr. Marilyn Dunn, the project's director. "The CEMIP will allow for a greater number of patients to be treated and provide a unique training experience for veterinary students servicing a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic options involving the respiratory, cardiovascular and urinary systems," Dunn said.

The $1-million donation will assist in developing the Centre and its technology. Royal Canin and UdeM's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine will also team up to create a symposium to help entrench the importance of the minimally invasive approach in veterinary medicine throughout Canada.

The construction start date of the Centre is to be announced soon.

"The facility illustrates yet another facet of the deep professional relationship between our school and Royal Canin, and will provide a vital resource for students, interns and residents currently in training, as well as veterinarians already established in their respective fields," said faculty dean Christine Theoret.

"Our commitment to the veterinary profession is embedded in our culture," added Dan Alvo, Royal Canin Canada's General Manager. "With UdeM's veterinary faculty, we have a number of initiatives underway, including providing the school and its teaching hospital with pet food, supporting the Refuge CHUV and the Animaux des jeunes de la rue program. We also included the faculty in our latest 'vision-sharing' meeting, a forum for representatives of Canadian veterinary schools to discuss the role of clinical nutrition in their curricula and the teaching hospitals. We're excited by the impact our partnership with UdeM is having on the quality of the lives of pets throughout Canada," Alvo concluded. "Our donation for the CEMIP is a critical part of that."

About Royal Canin

The Royal Canin Company, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is a division of Mars Petcare and a global leader in nutritional health for cats and dogs. Our belief that pets make our world better inspires us and gives life to our purpose: MAKING A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. For over 50 years, Royal Canin has been committed to providing Health Nutrition to cats and dogs while improving the quality of their lives. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian Jean Cathary, Royal Canin has been continually working and partnering with nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians around the world. Our mission is to help transform each cat and dog's health and wellbeing by pushing the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals. Our unique approach always places cats and dogs' nutritional requirements at the heart of the innovation process. Their age, lifestyle, size, breed and activity level are observed through science in order to produce specific diets for each animal's specific needs. Carefully curated nutritional products and formulas are available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary hospitals worldwide. Based in Aimargues in the South of France and operating in 100 markets, our 7,153 Associates around the globe put cats and dogs first every day. For more information about Royal Canin's Canadian operations, visit www.royalcanin.ca

About the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Université de Montréal

Located in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the heart of a region devoted to agri-food research and animal health, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (FMV) of Université de Montréal is the only French-language veterinary school in North America. The FMV holds a full accreditation of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). It is a leader and driving force in animal health and welfare, public health and sustainable development. The FMV is also internationally recognized in animal welfare and pain control, infectious swine diseases, equine medicine, and food quality and safety. https://fmv.umontreal.ca/fmv/

About the Centre hospitalier universitaire vétérinaire (CHUV)

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine's Centre hospitalier universitaire vétérinaire (CHUV), located in Saint-Hyacinthe, is a unique medical centre with as many as 24,000 visits each year. Offering continuous service, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the CHUV is comprised of specialized veterinarians considered experts in their respective fields. These professionals, along with the support of highly qualified technical staff, have access to state-of-the-art equipment, enabling the CHUV to offer a wide range of unique specialized services to veterinarians and pet owners. https://chuv.umontreal.ca/english

