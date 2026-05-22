OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") is announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. These results provide insights into the Mint's activities, the impacts of market fluctuations on its businesses and its expectations for the next 12 months.

"The Royal Canadian Mint experienced a strong start to 2026 amid continued market volatility," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "The Mint was able to capitalize on positive developments like increased demand for silver and strong gold prices while remaining judicious about our operating costs. The Mint closely monitors market conditions and continues to adapt to the risks and opportunities of a less predictable marketplace."

To read the Mint's First Quarter Report for 2026, please visit www.mint.ca.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: (613) 884-6370, [email protected]