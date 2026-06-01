A SILVER SALUTE: ROYAL CANADIAN MINT MARKS THE ROYAL MILITARY COLLEGE OF CANADA'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW SILVER COLLECTOR COIN

KINGSTON, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark a century and a half of excellence at Canada's oldest military university, the Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a finely crafted silver collector coin commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC). Founded in Kingston, Ontario, in 1876, RMC has built an international reputation for excellence in education, training, and research, as well as for the lasting contributions of its graduates to the Canadian Armed Forces and public life. The 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin - 150th Anniversary of the Royal Military College of Canada was celebrated today at a ceremony held on campus, attended by students, staff, faculty, alumni and members of the RMC community.

The Royal Canadian Mint's 2026 $20 fine silver coin celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Royal Military College of Canada (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mint (RCM))

"Graduates from RMC, Royal Roads Military College, and the Collège militaire royal de Saint-Jean have served with distinction in every conflict and peacekeeping operations Canada has been involved in, as well as during times of national crisis or disaster," said Brig.-Gen. Pascal Godbout, 49th Commandant of the Royal Military College of Canada. "This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on RMC's contributions to Canada and the world, and to celebrate its evolution as a strong, proud, equitable, diverse, and inclusive national institution, where we strive to instill the Canadian Armed Forces ethos and values to the next generation of leaders. I am deeply thankful for the generations of faculty and staff who have contributed to the education, support, and success of our graduates throughout their time here and beyond."

Marking the 150th anniversary ("1876-2026") of the Royal Military College of Canada, the reverse design by artist Neil Hamelin features the National Flag of Canada flying over the iconic RMC clock tower, accompanied by the RMC flag's banner and motto, "TRUTH DUTY VALOUR". The five stars represent former RMC cadets who went on to become Canadian Space Agency astronauts, including Navy Capt. Marc Garneau, Col. Chris Hadfield, Maj. Michael McKay, Col. Joshua Kutryk, and Col. Jeremy Hansen. These elements also symbolize the collective achievements of all RMC graduates, whose contributions to Canada continue to extend far beyond the horizon. The obverse features the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"As an organization that shares the Royal Military College of Canada's commitment to public service and excellence, the Mint recognizes the importance of marking this national institution's 150th anniversary on a beautiful silver collector coin," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint.

Limited to a mintage of 6,500 coins worldwide, the 2026 $20 Fine Silver Coin - 150th Anniversary of the Royal Military College of Canada retails for $239.95. This new collectible may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It will also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

Images of this coin are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC)

RMC is a national military institution that provides the Canadian Armed Forces with exemplary officers to serve Canada, delivering undergraduate programs in the Social Sciences, the Humanities, Science and Engineering in both official languages and post-graduate degrees. A leader in defence research responding to the research needs of the Defence and security community, and Canadian society, RMC's research activities are inspired by a culture of discovery and innovation that is inquiry-based. RMC has state-of-the-art research facilities uniquely located on its campus such as a nuclear reactor, wind tunnels, an anechoic chamber, an observatory, an ammunition lab, a civil engineering lab, and a cyber-lab, to name a few.

For more information on RMC, visit https://www.rmc-cmr.ca/en. Follow RMC on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]; Capt. Lisa Keretschko, Public Affairs Officer, Royal Military College of Canada, 613-541-6000 ext. 271-6484, 343-363-2364, [email protected]