CORPORATE KNIGHTS AGAIN RANKS THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT AMONG CANADA'S BEST 50 CORPORATE CITIZENS

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is proud to be recognized once more by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens. This annual corporate responsibility ranking, announced today, primarily recognizes the Mint for its high sustainable revenue and investment percentages relative to its industry peers within the Metal Products Manufacturing group, as well as a number of social impact indicators. All Canadian corporations with at least $1 billion in annual revenues were assessed in determining Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens.

"For 25 years, Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens have set an impressive benchmark, demonstrating how to do business in a way that's consistent with a healthy planet and society. With a recent compound annual growth rate in sustainable revenue of about 22 per cent, they're also laying the groundwork for the accelerated momentum we urgently need," said Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights.

"Every day, the Royal Canadian Mint delivers sustainable products and services to our customers, creating economic value for Canada in ways that are both socially and environmentally responsible," said Simon Kamel, Interim President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are pleased that our sustainable approach to generating revenues and profits is being recognized by Corporate Knights as a model for Canada's business community and the global minting industry."

The Mint's recent successes along our sustainability journey, as well as the ways we can improve, are published in our 2025 Impact Report.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates sustainability practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent media and research company. Its media division publishes the award winning sustainable-economy magazine Corporate Knights, circulated in The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Its research division produces sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Learn more at www.corporateknights.com.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, (613) 884-6370, [email protected]