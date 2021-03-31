Twenty scholarships to be awarded to students for study in areas related to aviation or aerospace

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation today unveiled its purpose, mission, new identity, and website along with a major commitment to furthering the education of Canadian students in the areas of S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

The mission of the RCAF Foundation is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities.

"In 2017 as Commander of the RCAF, we began to think about the Air Force Centennial in 2024 and the type of support we would require to honour this vital national institution. Today is the fruition of our plan toward celebrating the RCAF milestone, legacy, and to ensure it is given meaningful support in the years that follow", said former Commander of the RCAF Lieutenant-General (Ret'd) Michael Hood, CMM CD. "I loved being a member of the RCAF, serving my country, being the face of Canadian commitment and generosity in my many missions abroad. And I was privileged to serve alongside so many talented men and women. Today through the RCAF Foundation we will honour and celebrate our history and the many men and women who have made the RCAF the renowned and cherished institution it is today."

The RCAF Foundation's new logo and brand looks back to the nearly 100 years of the Royal Canadian Air Force with the classic roundel imagery but also forward over the horizon and into the future. Said Jeremy Diamond, Founding CEO, RCAF Foundation. "This identity reflects our purpose to inspire Canadians to learn about and support this important national institution, and highlight the future of Canadian aviation, ensuring its dynamic growth and expansion."

The Foundation's first campaign #ONE DAY I WILL Challenge asks youth across Canada to share their hopes for their future in a short video clip. The Challenge will be launched on April 12 on Instagram.

"The Foundation will look to the future to inspire young Canadians to join in creating their own legacy and contribution to the ventures of aviation and aerospace", said John Wright, Honorary Colonel, Chief of the Defence Staff Office and Chair of the RCAF Foundation Board of Directors. "To emphasize this commitment, today we are announcing four celebratory initiatives focused on Cadets and youth."

The Foundation will financially contribute to the Royal Canadian Air Force Association so they can meet their entire 2021 fundraising goal and bring their Trust Portfolio to a total of $300,000 which is annually leveraged to award Cadet flight training scholarships.

Twenty scholarships will be awarded to students for study in a S.T.E.M. area that could lead to a future role in areas related to the fields of either aviation or aerospace including:

Ten $1,000 scholarships by mid August of this year to young men and women whose parents are either current or former serving members of the RCAF and are either entering or already attending any Canadian post secondary educational institution





scholarships by mid August of this year to young men and women whose parents are either current or former serving members of the RCAF and are either entering or already attending any Canadian post secondary educational institution Five $1,000 scholarships to young women who are entering or attending any Canadian post secondary educational institution





scholarships to young women who are entering or attending any Canadian post secondary educational institution Five $1,000 scholarships to any young person who is entering a Canadian post secondary educational institution and identifies as any one of the following:



scholarships to any young person who is entering a Canadian post secondary educational institution and identifies as any one of the following: Black, Indigenous, and people of colour



Visible minority



LGBTQ2T



Person with disabilities

The scholarships will be awarded by mid August of 2021. The criteria for application will be posted to the RCAF Foundation web site by May 15, 2021.

The RCAF Foundation, an arms-length not-for-profit foundation, areas of focus will include support for like-minded organizations; partnerships with aviation and aerospace industry; engagement with Air Cadets, students, and young professionals; community initiatives to create important legacy projects; and honouring the history of the RCAF in partnership with museums and historic sites.

A replay of the announcement webcast will be available on the website.

