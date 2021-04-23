Canada's youth are asked to inspire others by sharing their hopes and dreams

TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation today launched it's first campaign -- the #ONEDAYIWILL Challenge. Youth across Canada are asked to share their hopes for their future in a short video clip.

"While the past year has had its challenges, as we look to the horizon, we can see hope for our future through our young people," said Jeremy Diamond, CEO RCAF Foundation. "We want to hear from Canada's youth. Where will your dreams take you? Share your plans for the future with the RCAF Foundation and help inspire other young people across Canada."

Participants can join the Challenge by uploading to the Foundation website – RCAFFoundation.ca -- a 10-20 second video clip that completes the sentence One Day I Will…. Each entrant will receive a $10 Tim Horton's gift card. Entrants must be residents of Canada and born between the years of 2003 – 2008. Submissions can be viewed by following this link: https://rcaffoundation.ca/portfolio-items/one-day-i-will/.

The Foundation will select four entrants by a random draw from all eligible entries received between Friday April 23 to Friday May 7, 2021. Each of the four winners will win a $100 gift card of their choice, including Indigo, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum and the Canadian War Museum. To view full rules and regulations: https://rcaffoundation.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/OneDayIWill_EntryGuidelines.pdf .

The RCAF Foundation is an arms-length not-for-profit foundation with a mission to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities by inspiring Canadians, particularly youth, to learn about and support this important national institution; and highlight the future of aviation, ensuring its dynamic growth and expansion.

Follow us: Instagram: rcaf_foundation, Twitter: rcaf_foundation, Facebook: RCAF Foundation / Fondation de l'ARC

SOURCE RCAF Foundation

For further information: Media contact: Victoria Ollers at 416 822-2288 or [email protected]