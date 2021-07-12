Application deadline for the now 25 scholarships extended to July 19

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation is pleased to announce an additional scholarship for post secondary students in flight schools or pursuing a career in aviation.

First announced on June 18, 2021, the scholarships are developed for Canada's next generation of leaders, and explorers in science and space. The now twenty-five $1,000 scholarships are open to any Canadian youth 25 years of age or younger in post secondary education. They are designed to encourage students in S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) studies or flight that could lead to future careers in Aviation or Aerospace.

"Thanks to additional support, we are excited to help even more young Canadians as they pursue their dreams. These scholarships are to meet Canada's rapidly growing demand for skilled people and to be leaders in Canada and the world," said Jeremy Diamond, Founding CEO, RCAF Foundation.

To allow for additional submissions for the new category, the application deadline for all scholarships has been extended to midnight July 19, 2021. More information on the RCAF Foundation Student Scholarships is available here: https://rcaffoundation.ca/portfolio-items/student-scholarship/

The RCAF Foundation is an arm's length not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities.

