Royal Bank of Canada to redeem NVCC subordinated debentures
Aug 26, 2021, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) 3.45 per cent subordinated debentures due September 29, 2026 for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on September 29, 2021. The current principal amount of 3.45 per cent NVCC subordinated debentures outstanding is $1,000,000,000.
The redemption of the debentures will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Media contact: Fiona McLean, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 437-778-3506
Related Links
Organization Profile
Royal Bank of Canada
About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and...
Share this article