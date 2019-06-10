Royal Bank of Canada to redeem NVCC subordinated debentures

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) 3.04 per cent subordinated debentures due July 17, 2024 for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on July 17, 2019. The current principal amount of 3.04 per cent subordinated debentures outstanding is $1,000,000,000.

The redemption of the debentures will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.

For further information: Investor contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804, asim.imran@rbc.com; Media contact: Ka Yan Ng, Corporate Communications, 416-974-3058, kayan.ng@rbc.com

