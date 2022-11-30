All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October3 1, 2022 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, unless otherwise noted. Our 2022 Annual Report (which includes our audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis), our 2022 Annual Information Form and our Supplementary Financial Information are available on our website at: http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations.

2022 Net Income

$15.8 Billion

Down 2% YoY

2022 Diluted EPS1 $11.06 Flat YoY 2022 PCL2 $484 Million PCL on loans ratio up 16

bps3 YoY 2022 ROE4 16.4% Down 220 bps YoY CET1 Ratio5 12.6% Well above regulatory

requirements Q4 2022 Net Income $3.9 Billion Flat YoY Q4 2022 Diluted EPS $2.74 Up 2% YoY Q4 2022 PCL $381 Million PCL on loans ratio up 1

bp QoQ Q4 2022 ROE 15.6% Down 130 bps YoY Leverage Ratio6 4.4% Down 20 bps QoQ











TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic outlook in the current year. Lower earnings in Capital Markets and Insurance were partly offset by higher results in Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Investor & Treasury Services.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings8 of $20.6 billion were up 4% from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher net interest income driven by strong volume growth and higher spreads in Canadian Banking and Wealth Management. These factors were partially offset by lower revenue in Capital Markets, including the impact from loan underwriting markdowns in Q3 2022, largely driven by challenging market conditions. Results also reflected higher salaries, technology investments and discretionary costs to support strong client-driven growth.

The PCL on loans ratio of 6 bps increased 16 bps from the prior year. The PCL on impaired loans ratio was 10 bps, flat from the prior year.

Our capital position remained robust, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.6% supporting strong client-driven organic growth. In addition, this year we returned $12.4 billion to our shareholders through common share buybacks and dividends. And today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share reflecting an increase of $0.04 or 3%.

"While market conditions continue to be tough, our 2022 results reflect a resilient bank that is well-positioned to pursue strategic growth and deliver long-term shareholder value. Our premium businesses, strong balance sheet, prudent risk management and diversified business model mean we can deliver advice and services that help our clients navigate all cycles. RBC colleagues remain focused on building more exceptional experiences for our clients and supporting sustainable and prosperous communities."

– Dave McKay, RBC President and Chief Executive Officer

2022 Full-Year Business Segment Performance

7% earnings growth in Personal & Commercial Banking, primarily attributable to higher net interest income, driven by average volume growth of 9% in both loans and deposits in Canadian Banking, and higher spreads. As a result of the rising interest rate environment (Bank of Canada raised the benchmark interest rate by 350 bps from March to October 2022 ), we saw higher spreads as compared to the prior year. Higher non-interest income, including higher foreign exchange revenue, card service revenue and service charges driven by increased client activity also contributed to the increase in earnings. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL, and higher staff and technology related costs. Our Canadian Banking franchise generated strong positive operating leverage of 3.8% while continuing to invest in digital initiatives to improve the client experience and deliver personalized advice.

primarily attributable to higher net interest income, driven by average volume growth of 9% in both loans and deposits in Canadian Banking, and higher spreads. As a result of the rising interest rate environment (Bank of raised the benchmark interest rate by 350 bps from March to ), we saw higher spreads as compared to the prior year. Higher non-interest income, including higher foreign exchange revenue, card service revenue and service charges driven by increased client activity also contributed to the increase in earnings. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL, and higher staff and technology related costs. Our Canadian Banking franchise generated strong positive operating leverage of 3.8% while continuing to invest in digital initiatives to improve the client experience and deliver personalized advice. 20% earnings growth in Wealth Management, mainly due to higher net interest income driven by average volume growth of 19% in loans and 11% in deposits largely in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), and higher interest rates. Higher average fee-based client assets primarily reflecting net sales, as well as the impact of a legal provision taken in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) in the prior year that was partially released in the first quarter of 2022, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related costs and variable compensation.

mainly due to higher net interest income driven by average volume growth of 19% in loans and 11% in deposits largely in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), and higher interest rates. Higher average fee-based client assets primarily reflecting net sales, as well as the impact of a legal provision taken in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) in the prior year that was partially released in the first quarter of 2022, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related costs and variable compensation. 4% lower earnings in Insurance, largely due to the impact of lower new longevity reinsurance contracts, partially offset by higher favourable investment-related experience.

largely due to the impact of lower new longevity reinsurance contracts, partially offset by higher favourable investment-related experience. 17% earnings growth in Investor & Treasury Services, mainly due to higher revenue from client deposits reflecting improved margins, partially offset by higher technology-related costs.

mainly due to higher revenue from client deposits reflecting improved margins, partially offset by higher technology-related costs. 30% lower earnings in Capital Markets, primarily driven by lower revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking, larger releases of provisions on performing assets in the prior year and lower revenue in Global Markets. Global investment banking fee pools were impacted by weakness in credit and equity markets beginning in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, resulting in an approximately 30% decline in global investment banking fee pools9 this fiscal year compared to record levels in fiscal 2021.

Q4 2022 Performance

Earnings of $3.9 billion remained relatively flat from a year ago, with diluted EPS growth of 2% over the same period. Our consolidated results reflect $381 million of provisions, primarily taken on loans in the current quarter, as compared to $(227) million in the prior year, due to releases of provisions on performing loans, primarily in Personal & Commercial Banking. Higher earnings in Wealth Management and Personal & Commercial Banking reflected higher interest rates and robust client-driven volume growth. Earnings in Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services were largely unchanged. These were offset by lower earnings in Capital Markets.

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings[10] of $5.2 billion were up 10% from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher net interest income driven by higher spreads and strong volume growth in Canadian Banking and Wealth Management. This was partially offset by lower market-related revenue in Capital Markets and Wealth Management. Results were also impacted by higher staff-related costs, including higher salaries and variable compensation.

Earnings were up $305 million or 9% from last quarter due to higher earnings in Capital Markets, Personal & Commercial Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. These were partially offset lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services. The PCL on loans ratio of 18 bps was up 1 bp from 17 bps last quarter. The PCL on impaired loans ratio of 12 bps was up 4 bps from last quarter.

Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021 Net income of $3,882 million

Diluted EPS of $2.74

ROE of 15.6%

CET1 ratio of 12.6% → 0% ↑ 2% ↓ 130 bps ↓ 110 bps Q4 2022 compared to Q3 2022 Net income of $3,882 million

Diluted EPS of $2.74

ROE of 15.6%

CET1 ratio of 12.6% ↑ 9% ↑ 9% ↑ 100 bps ↓ 50 bps

Q4 2022 Business Segment Performance

Personal & Commercial Banking

Net income of $2,139 million increased $106 million or 5% from a year ago, primarily attributable to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads from higher interest rates and strong average volume growth of 10% in loans (including strong mortgage and business loan growth of 10% and 15%, respectively) and 9% in deposits in Canadian Banking. Higher non-interest income, including higher card service and foreign exchange revenue from increased client activity, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL, higher staff and technology related costs, including digital initiatives, as well as higher marketing costs.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $116 million or 6%, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and volume growth. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related and marketing costs, as well as the timing of professional fees.

Wealth Management

Net income of $822 million increased $264 million or 47% from a year ago, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher interest rates and average volume growth in loans and deposits, and the impact of a legal provision taken in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) in the prior year. These factors were partially offset by lower fee-based revenues mainly driven by unfavourable market conditions.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $45 million or 6%, mainly due to higher net interest income largely reflecting higher interest rates. This factor was partially offset by lower average fee-based client assets, largely driven by unfavourable market conditions.

Insurance

Net income of $268 million remained relatively flat, largely reflecting the impact of offsetting items between revenue and PBCAE (policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense). PBCAE also included the impact of favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $82 million or 44%, mainly due to favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.

Investor & Treasury Services

Net income of $110 million remained relatively flat as the impact of higher revenue reflecting improved margins mainly driven by higher interest rates from client deposits, was largely offset by lower funding and liquidity revenue and lower revenue from our asset services business.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $54 million or 33%, mainly driven by lower funding and liquidity revenue, including the impact of a funding cost adjustment.

Capital Markets

Net income of $617 million decreased $303 million or 33% from a year ago, primarily due to the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans. Lower revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking reflecting lower debt and equity origination as well as lower loan syndication revenue and higher PCL, also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate reflecting changes in the earnings mix as well as higher fixed income trading revenue in Global Markets.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $138 million or 29%, mainly due to higher fixed income trading revenue as the prior quarter included the impact from loan underwriting markdowns, primarily in the U.S., largely driven by challenging market conditions. This factor was partially offset by higher compensation on increased results and the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans.

Capital, Liquidity and Credit Quality

Capital – As at October 31, 2022, our CET1 ratio was 12.6%, down 110 bps from last year, mainly reflecting risk-weighted asset growth (excluding FX), share repurchases, the impact of our Brewin Dolphin acquisition, and the unfavourable impact of fair value other comprehensive income adjustments. These factors were partially offset by net internal capital generation, favourable net credit migration and model updates.

Liquidity – For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, the average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 125%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $73 billion, compared to 123% and a surplus of approximately $66 billion in the prior quarter. LCR has increased compared to last quarter as loan growth was more than offset by an increase in volume and change in mix of client deposits, as well as by issuances of term funding.

The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at October 31, 2022 was 112%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $95 billion, compared to 113% and a surplus of approximately $100 billion in the prior quarter. NSFR remained relatively flat compared to last quarter as growth in loans and securities was offset by issuance of term funding and increases in client deposits.

Credit Quality

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Total PCL was $381 million compared to $(227) million last year, reflecting provisions taken on performing loans and higher provisions on impaired loans in the current quarter, as compared to releases of provisions on performing loans in the prior year, primarily in Personal & Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio of 18 bps compared to (12) bps last year increased 30 bps.

PCL on performing loans was $126 million compared to $(355) million last year, primarily attributable to releases of provisions in the prior year driven by improvements in our macroeconomic and credit quality outlook, as compared to provisions taken in the current quarter in our Canadian Banking portfolios mainly reflecting unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic and credit quality outlook.

PCL on impaired loans increased $117 million, primarily due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, largely in our Canadian Banking portfolios.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Total PCL was $381 million and increased $41 million or 12% from last quarter, largely due to higher provisions on loans in Wealth Management and Capital Markets, partially offset by lower provisions on loans in Personal & Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio increased 1 bp.

PCL on performing loans decreased $51 million or 29%, primarily due to lower provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, largely in our Caribbean Banking portfolios, mainly reflecting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and model updates. This was partially offset by higher provisions in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly reflecting unfavourable changes in our credit outlook.

PCL on impaired loans increased $84 million or 49%, largely due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking in our Canadian Banking portfolios, partially offset by lower provisions in our Caribbean Banking portfolios. Provisions taken in Capital Markets in the current quarter, mainly in the other services sector, as compared to recoveries last quarter, also contributed to the increase.

Selected financial and other highlights





As at or for the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31

July 31

October 31

October 31

October 31

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)

2022



2022



2021



2022



2021



Total revenue $ 12,567

$ 12,132

$ 12,376

$ 48,985

$ 49,693



Provision for credit losses (PCL)

381



340



(227)



484



(753)



Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense (PBCAE)

116



850



1,032



1,783



3,891



Non-interest expense

7,209



6,386



6,583



26,609



25,924



Income before income taxes

4,861



4,556



4,988



20,109



20,631

Net income $ 3,882

$ 3,577

$ 3,892

$ 15,807

$ 16,050

Segments - net income































Personal & Commercial Banking $ 2,139

$ 2,023

$ 2,033

$ 8,370

$ 7,847



Wealth Management

822



777



558



3,144



2,626



Insurance

268



186



267



857



889



Investor & Treasury Services

110



164



109



513



440



Capital Markets

617



479



920



2,921



4,187



Corporate Support

(74)



(52)



5



2



61

Net income $ 3,882

$ 3,577

$ 3,892

$ 15,807

$ 16,050

Selected information































Earnings per share (EPS) - basic $ 2.75

$ 2.52

$ 2.68

$ 11.08

$ 11.08



- diluted

2.74



2.51



2.68



11.06



11.06



Return on common equity (ROE) (1)

15.6 %



14.6 %



16.9 %



16.4 %



18.6 %



Average common equity (1) $ 97,150

$ 95,750

$ 89,500

$ 94,700

$ 84,850



Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (2)

1.56 %



1.52 %



1.43 %



1.48 %



1.48 %



PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.18 %



0.17 %



(0.12) %



0.06 %



(0.10) %



PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.06 %



0.09 %



(0.19) %



(0.04) %



(0.20) %



PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.12 %



0.08 %



0.07 %



0.10 %



0.10 %



Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances

0.26 %



0.25 %



0.31 %



0.26 %



0.31 %



Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (3)

125 %



123 %



123 %



125 %



123 %



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (3)

112 %



113 %



116 %



112 %



116 %

Capital ratios and Leverage ratio (4)































Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.6 %



13.1 %



13.7 %



12.6 %



13.7 %



Tier 1 capital ratio

13.8 %



14.3 %



14.9 %



13.8 %



14.9 %



Total capital ratio

15.4 %



15.9 %



16.7 %



15.4 %



16.7 %



Leverage ratio

4.4 %



4.6 %



4.9 %



4.4 %



4.9 %



TLAC ratio (5)

26.4 %



27.6 %



n.a.



26.4 %



n.a.



TLAC leverage ratio (5)

8.5 %



8.8 %



n.a.



8.5 %



n.a.

Selected balance sheet and other information (6)































Total assets $ 1,917,219

$ 1,842,092

$ 1,706,323

$ 1,917,219

$ 1,706,323



Securities, net of applicable allowance

318,223



298,795



284,724



318,223



284,724



Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

819,965



796,314



717,575



819,965



717,575



Derivative related assets

154,439



122,058



95,541



154,439



95,541



Deposits

1,208,814



1,178,604



1,100,831



1,208,814



1,100,831



Common equity

100,746



96,570



91,983



100,746



91,983



Total risk-weighted assets

609,879



589,050



552,541



609,879



552,541



Assets under management (AUM) (2)

999,700



937,700



1,008,700



999,700



1,008,700



Assets under administration (AUA) (2), (7)

5,649,700



5,748,900



6,347,300



5,649,700



6,347,300

Common share information































Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic

1,386,925



1,396,381



1,424,534



1,403,654



1,424,343



- average diluted

1,388,548



1,398,667



1,427,225



1,406,034



1,426,735



- end of period

1,382,911



1,390,629



1,424,525



1,382,911



1,424,525



Dividends declared per common share $ 1.28

$ 1.28

$ 1.08

$ 4.96

$ 4.32



Dividend yield (2)

4.0 %



3.9 %



3.3 %



3.7 %



3.8 %



Dividend payout ratio (2)

47 %



51 %



40 %



45 %



39 %



Common share price (RY on TSX) (8) $ 126.05

$ 124.86

$ 128.82

$ 126.05

$ 128.82



Market capitalization (TSX) (8)

174,316



173,634



183,507



174,316



183,507

Business information (number of)































Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)

91,427



88,541



85,301



91,427



85,301



Bank branches

1,271



1,283



1,295



1,271



1,295



Automated teller machines (ATMs)

4,368



4,364



4,378



4,368



4,378

Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (9) $ 0.739

$ 0.783

$ 0.796

$ 0.774

$ 0.796

Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00 $ 0.734

$ 0.781

$ 0.808

$ 0.734

$ 0.808



(1) Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period. This includes average common equity used in the calculation of ROE. For further details, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release. (2) See the Glossary section of our 2022 Annual Report for composition of this measure. (3) The LCR and NSFR are calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guideline. LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2022 Annual Report. (4) Capital ratios are calculated using OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) guideline and the Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements (LR) guideline. (5) Effective Q1 2022, OSFI requires Canadian Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) to meet minimum risk-based TLAC ratio and TLAC leverage ratio requirements which are calculated using OSFI's TLAC guideline. For further details, refer to the Capital management section. (6) Represents period-end spot balances. (7) AUA includes $15 billion and $6 billion (July 31, 2022 – $14 billion and $5 billion, October 31, 2021 – $15 billion and $3 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively. (8) Based on TSX closing market price at period-end. (9) Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period. n.a. not applicable

Personal & Commercial Banking









As at or for the three months ended









October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2022 2022 2021

Net interest income

$ 3,901 $ 3,655 $ 3,169

Non-interest income



1,518

1,527

1,436 Total revenue



5,419

5,182

4,605

PCL on performing assets



56

141

(342)

PCL on impaired assets



230

183

134 PCL



286

324

(208)

Non-interest expense



2,270

2,130

2,087 Income before income taxes



2,863

2,728

2,726 Net income

$ 2,139 $ 2,023 $ 2,033 Revenue by business















Canadian Banking

$ 5,179 $ 4,974 $ 4,414

Caribbean & U.S. Banking



240

208

191 Selected balances and other information















ROE



30.5 %

29.2 %

32.5 %

NIM



2.72 %

2.61 %

2.42 %

Efficiency ratio (1)



41.9 %

41.1 %

45.3 %

Operating leverage (2)



8.9 %

4.8 %

2.5 %

Average total assets

$ 597,600 $ 582,700 $ 543,900

Average total earning assets, net



569,000

555,400

518,900

Average loans and acceptances, net



574,300

560,300

522,200

Average deposits



570,200

555,300

524,300

AUA (3), (4)



336,400

346,500

367,700

Average AUA



338,300

343,500

363,500

AUM (4)



5,600

5,400

5,400

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.16 %

0.13 %

0.10 % Other selected information - Canadian Banking















Net income

$ 1,999 $ 1,971 $ 1,970

NIM



2.70 %

2.60 %

2.42 %

Efficiency ratio



40.3 %

39.7 %

43.8 %

Operating leverage



9.2 %

4.5 %

2.7 %

(1) Calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue. (2) Defined as the difference between our revenue growth rate and non-interest expense growth rate. (3) AUA includes securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans as at October 31, 2022 of $15 billion and $6 billion, respectively (July 31, 2022 – $14 billion and $5 billion, October 31, 2021 – $15 billion and $3 billion). (4) Represents period-end spot balances.

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Net income increased $106 million or 5% from a year ago, primarily attributable to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in Canadian Banking. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL, higher staff and technology related costs, including digital initiatives, as well as higher marketing costs.

Total revenue increased $814 million or 18%.

Canadian Banking revenue increased $765 million or 17%, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth in Canadian Banking of 10% in loans and 9% in deposits. Increased client activity contributed to higher card service and foreign exchange revenue. These factors were partially offset by lower average mutual fund balances driving lower distribution fees.

Caribbean & U.S. Banking revenue increased $49 million or 26%, mainly due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and the impact of foreign exchange translation.

Net interest margin was up 30 bps, mainly due to the impact of the rising interest rate environment.

PCL was $286 million compared to $(208) million last year, primarily attributable to releases of provisions on performing loans in the prior year reflecting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to provisions taken in the current quarter in our Canadian Banking portfolios, mainly reflecting unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic and credit quality outlook. Higher provisions on impaired loans, primarily in our Canadian Banking portfolios, also contributed to the increase, resulting in a 6 bps increase in the PCL on impaired loans ratio.

Non-interest expense increased $183 million or 9%, mainly attributable to higher staff and technology related costs, including digital initiatives, higher marketing costs, as well as professional fees.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Net income increased $116 million or 6% from last quarter, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related and marketing costs, as well as the timing of professional fees.

Net interest margin was up 11 bps, mainly due to the impact of the rising interest rate environment.

Wealth Management





As at or for the three months ended







October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of and percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)

2022 2022

2021

Net interest income

$ 1,149 $ 960 $ 675

Non-interest income



2,827

2,695

2,769 Total revenue



3,976

3,655

3,444

PCL on performing assets



52

12

(7)

PCL on impaired assets



11

1

12 PCL



63

13

5

Non-interest expense



2,858

2,618

2,718 Income before income taxes



1,055

1,024

721 Net income

$ 822 $ 777 $ 558 Revenue by business















Canadian Wealth Management

$ 1,095 $ 1,070 $ 1,032

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)



2,068

1,878

1,628

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)



1,529

1,470

1,296

Global Asset Management



644

609

711

International Wealth Management



169

98

73 Selected balances and other information















ROE



15.6 %

16.0 %

13.1 %

NIM



3.08 %

2.75 %

2.06 %

Pre-tax margin (1)



26.5 %

28.0 %

20.9 % Selected average balance sheet information















Average total assets

$ 165,100 $ 154,700 $ 146,600

Average total earning assets, net



148,000

138,700

130,000

Average loans and acceptances, net



109,200

101,100

87,000

Average deposits



157,900

156,800

151,500 Other information















AUA - total (2), (3)



1,387,900

1,295,100

1,322,300

- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (2)



700,100

683,400

704,200

- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (2)



513,700

533,600

568,800

AUM (2)



991,500

929,600

1,000,600

Average AUA



1,316,500

1,278,700

1,314,100

Average AUM



942,000

922,000

997,400

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.04 %

0.01 %

0.05 %

Number of advisors (3)



6,158

5,622

5,548



For the three months ended

Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2022 vs Q4 2022 vs

(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2021 Q3 2022

Increase (decrease):











Total revenue $ 121 $ 112



Non-interest expense

99

90



Net income

12

14

Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

(7) %

(6) %

Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

11 %

2 %

Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

9 %

0 %































(1) Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. (2) Represents period-end spot balances. (3) Represents client-facing advisors across all our Wealth Management businesses.

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Net income increased $264 million or 47% from a year ago, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher interest rates.

Total revenue increased $532 million or 15%, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher interest rates and average volume growth of 26% in loans and 4% in deposits. The impact of foreign exchange translation and higher revenue from sweep deposits also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by lower average fee-based client assets, largely driven by unfavourable market conditions.

PCL increased $58 million, largely reflecting higher provisions on performing loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly driven by unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic outlook.

Non-interest expense increased $140 million or 5%, largely due to the impact of foreign exchange translation as well as the Brewin Dolphin acquisition and related costs in the current quarter. Higher staff and technology related costs also contributed to the increase. Partly offsetting these factors was the impact of a legal provision taken in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) in the prior year that was partially released in the first quarter of 2022.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Net income increased $45 million or 6% from last quarter, mainly due to higher net interest income largely reflecting higher interest rates. This factor was partially offset by lower average fee-based client assets, largely driven by unfavourable market conditions.

Insurance







As at or for the three months ended





October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) 2022 2022

2021

Non-interest income

















Net earned premiums

$ 908 $ 936 $ 1,569



Investment income, gains/(losses) on assets supporting insurance policyholder liabilities (1)



(334)

245

(128)



Fee income



70

52

60 Total revenue



644

1,233

1,501

PCL



-

-

(1)

Insurance policyholder benefits and claims (1)



42

773

939

Insurance policyholder acquisition expense



74

77

93

Non-interest expense



157

139

152 Income before income taxes



371

244

318 Net income

$ 268 $ 186 $ 267 Revenue by business















Canadian Insurance

$ (130) $ 597 $ 796

International Insurance



774

636

705 Selected balances and other information















ROE



46.7 %

32.3 %

42.8 %

Premiums and deposits (2)

$ 1,071 $ 1,155 $ 1,795

Fair value changes on investments backing policyholder liabilities (1)



(440)

115

(266)

(1) Includes unrealized gains and losses on investments backing policyholder liabilities attributable to fluctuation of assets designated as fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL). The investments which support actuarial liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets designated as FVTPL. Consequently, changes in the fair values of these assets are recorded in Insurance premiums, investment and fee income in the Consolidated Statements of Income and are largely offset by changes in the fair value of the actuarial liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense (PBCAE). (2) Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based individual and group insurance and annuity products as well as segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices.

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Net income remained relatively flat largely reflecting the impact of offsetting items between revenue and PBCAE. PBCAE also included the impact of favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.

Total revenue decreased $857 million or 57%, primarily due to lower group annuity sales and the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities, both of which are largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below.

PBCAE decreased $916 million or 89%, primarily due to lower group annuity sales and the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities, both of which are largely offset in revenue. Higher favourable annual actuarial assumption updates largely related to economic assumption updates in the current year also contributed to the decrease.

Non-interest expense increased $5 million or 3%.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Net income increased $82 million or 44% from last quarter, mainly due to favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.

Investor & Treasury Services







As at or for the three months ended





October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) 2022 2022

2021

Net interest income $ (1) $ 188 $ 155

Non-interest income

504

394

393 Total revenue

503

582

548

PCL on performing assets

-

1

(1)

PCL on impaired assets

-

(4)

- PCL

-

(3)

(1)

Non-interest expense

377

374

412 Income before income taxes

126

207

137 Net income $ 110 $ 164 $ 109 Selected balances and other information













ROE

13.5 %

20.2 %

15.2 %

Average deposits $ 252,800 $ 243,800 $ 233,300



Average client deposits

59,400

59,900

65,700



Average wholesale funding deposits

193,400

183,900

167,600

AUA (1)

3,906,900

4,089,900

4,640,900

Average AUA

4,138,000

4,262,100

4,745,400





For the three months ended Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2022 vs Q4 2022 vs (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Increase (decrease):









Total revenue $ (15) $ 4

Non-interest expense

(18)

-

Net income

2

3 Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

(7) %

(6) % Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

11 %

2 % Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

9 %

0 %

(1) Represents period-end spot balances.

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Net income remained relatively flat as the impact of higher revenue from client deposits was largely offset by lower funding and liquidity revenue and lower revenue from our asset services business.

Total revenue decreased $45 million or 8%, mainly due to lower funding and liquidity revenue including the impact of a funding cost adjustment. Funding and liquidity revenue, as reflected in net interest income, includes funding costs, which were unfavourably impacted by increasing rates and offset by gains on related economic hedges in non-interest income. Lower revenue from our asset services business, the impact of repositioning initiatives and foreign exchange translation also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by higher revenue from client deposits, reflecting improved margins.

Non-interest expense decreased $35 million or 8%, mainly due to the impact of foreign exchange translation and lower costs associated with ongoing efficiency initiatives.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Net income decreased $54 million or 33% from last quarter, mainly driven by lower funding and liquidity revenue, including the impact of a funding cost adjustment.

Capital Markets









As at or for the three months ended









October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)



2022

2022

2021

Net interest income (1)

$ 1,140 $ 1,136 $ 1,111

Non-interest income (1)



1,173

513

1,187 Total revenue (1)



2,313

1,649

2,298

PCL on performing assets



19

19

(11)

PCL on impaired assets



13

(13)

(11) PCL



32

6

(22)

Non-interest expense



1,616

1,123

1,155 Income before income taxes



665

520

1,165 Net income

$ 617 $ 479 $ 920 Revenue by business















Corporate and Investment Banking

$ 1,168 $ 625 $ 1,225

Global Markets



1,255

1,142

1,122

Other



(110)

(118)

(49) Selected balances and other information















ROE



9.2 %

7.1 %

16.1 %

Average total assets

$ 884,500 $ 812,700 $ 717,000

Average trading securities



126,800

128,400

125,300

Average loans and acceptances, net



130,800

126,000

106,100

Average deposits



81,300

75,700

73,700

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances



0.03 %

(0.04) %

(0.04) %





For the three months ended Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2022 vs Q4 2022 vs (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2021 Q3 2022 Increase (decrease):









Total revenue $ 73 $ 78

Non-interest expense

30

40

Net income

40

33 Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

(7) %

(6) % Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

11 %

2 % Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

9 %

0 %

(1) The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2022 was $142 million (July 31, 2022 – $143 million, October 31, 2021 - $125 million).

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Net income decreased $303 million or 33% from a year ago, primarily due to the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans. Lower revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking, and higher PCL also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate reflecting changes in the earnings mix as well as higher revenue in Global Markets.

Total revenue increased $15 million or 1%, mainly due to higher fixed income trading revenue across most regions partially offset by lower debt origination across all regions.

PCL was $32 million compared to $(22) million last year, largely attributable to provisions on performing assets in the current year, reflecting unfavorable changes in our macroeconomic outlook as compared to releases in the prior year reflective of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Provisions taken on impaired loans in the current quarter, largely in the other services sector, as compared to recoveries in the prior year, mainly in the oil and gas sector, also contributed to the increase, resulting in an increase of 7 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio.

Non-interest expense increased $461 million or 40%, primarily due to the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans. Higher technology-related costs and the impact of foreign exchange translation also contributed to the increase.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Net income increased $138 million or 29% from last quarter, mainly due to higher fixed income trading revenue as the prior quarter included the impact from loan underwriting markdowns, primarily in the U.S., largely driven by challenging market conditions. This factor was partially offset by higher compensation on increased results and the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans.

Corporate Support







As at or for the three months ended









October 31

July 31

October 31

(Millions of Canadian dollars)



2022

2022

2021



Net interest income (loss) (1)

$ 93 $ (49) $ (49)



Non-interest income (loss) (1), (2)



(381)

(120)

29

Total revenue (1), (2)



(288)

(169)

(20)



PCL



-

-

-



Non-interest expense (2)



(69)

2

59

Income (loss) before income taxes (1)



(219)

(171)

(79)



Income taxes (recoveries) (1)



(145)

(119)

(84)

Net income (loss)

$ (74) $ (52) $ 5



(1) Teb adjusted. (2) Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2022, included losses of $98 million (losses of $22 million in the prior quarter and gains of $41 million in the same quarter last year) on economic hedges of our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans, and non-interest expense included $(81) million ($(15) million in the prior quarter and $42 million in the same quarter last year) of share-based compensation expense driven by changes in the fair value of liabilities relating to our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans.

Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant.

Total revenue and Income taxes (recoveries) in each period in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustments related to the gross-up of income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends and the U.S. tax credit investment business recorded in Capital Markets. The amount deducted from revenue was offset by an equivalent increase in Income taxes (recoveries).

The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2022 was $142 million, compared to $143 million in the prior quarter and $125 million in the same quarter last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2022 Annual Report.

The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.

Q4 2022

Net loss was $74 million, primarily due to residual unallocated items and unfavourable tax adjustments.

Q3 2022

Net loss was $52 million, primarily due to residual unallocated items and unfavourable tax adjustments.

Q4 2021

Net income was $5 million.

Key performance and non-GAAP measures

We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income, ROE and non-GAAP measures, including pre-provision, pre-tax earnings. Certain financial metrics, including ROE and pre-provision, pre-tax earnings do not have any standardized meanings under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions. We use ROE, at both the consolidated and business segment levels, as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. We use pre-provision, pre-tax earnings to assess our ability to generate sustained earnings growth outside of credit losses, which are impacted by the cyclical nature of a credit cycle. We believe that certain non-GAAP measures are more reflective of our ongoing operating results and provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance.

Calculation of ROE



For the three months ended For the year ended .

October 31, 2022 October 31, 2022 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Personal & Commercial Banking Wealth Management Insurance Investor & Treasury Services Capital Markets Corporate Support















Total

Total Net income available to common





































shareholders



$ 2,114 $ 809 $ 266 $ 108 $ 599 $ (87) $ 3,809

$ 15,547 Total average common equity (1), (2)



$ 27,550 $ 20,550 $ 2,250 $ 3,200 $ 25,950 $ 17,650 $ 97,150

$ 94,700 ROE (3)





30.5 %

15.6 %

46.7 %

13.5 %

9.2 % n.m.

15.6 %



16.4 %

(1) Total average common equity represents rounded figures. (2) The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital. (3) ROE is based on actual balances of average common equity before rounding. n.m. not meaningful

Additional information about key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2022 Annual Report.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





As at



October 31



July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars)

20221



20222

20211

















Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 72,397

$ 89,110 $ 113,846

















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

108,011



98,145

79,638

















Securities















Trading

148,205



141,986

139,240

Investment, net of applicable allowance

170,018



156,809

145,484





318,223



298,795

284,724

















Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

317,845



318,565

307,903

















Loans















Retail

549,751



538,389

503,598

Wholesale

273,967



261,592

218,066





823,718



799,981

721,664

Allowance for loan losses

(3,753)



(3,667)

(4,089)





819,965



796,314

717,575

















Segregated fund net assets

2,638



2,690

2,666 Other















Customers' liability under acceptances

17,827



17,360

19,798

Derivatives

154,439



122,058

95,541

Premises and equipment

7,214



7,142

7,424

Goodwill

12,277



10,933

10,854

Other intangibles

6,083



4,383

4,471

Other assets

80,300



76,597

61,883





278,140



238,473

199,971 Total assets $ 1,917,219

$ 1,842,092 $ 1,706,323

















Liabilities and equity













Deposits















Personal $ 404,932

$ 392,267 $ 362,488

Business and government

759,870



739,467

696,353

Bank

44,012



46,870

41,990





1,208,814



1,178,604

1,100,831

















Segregated fund net liabilities

2,638



2,690

2,666 Other















Acceptances

17,872



17,390

19,873

Obligations related to securities sold short

35,511



38,504

37,841

Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned

273,947



281,149

262,201

Derivatives

153,491



119,868

91,439

Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities

11,511



12,033

12,816

Other liabilities

95,235



77,745

70,301





587,567



546,689

494,471

















Subordinated debentures

10,025



10,111

9,593 Total liabilities

1,809,044



1,738,094

1,607,561 Equity attributable to shareholders















Preferred shares and other equity instruments

7,318



7,328

6,684

Common shares

16,984



17,092

17,655

Retained earnings

78,037



76,466

71,795

Other components of equity

5,725



3,012

2,533





108,064



103,898

98,667 Non-controlling interests

111



100

95 Total equity

108,175



103,998

98,762 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,917,219

$ 1,842,092 $ 1,706,323

(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Derived from unaudited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income







For the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31

July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 1

2022 1 2021 1

2022 2 2021 2



























Interest and dividend income

























Loans $ 8,540

$ 6,761 $ 5,412

$ 26,565 $ 21,654

Securities

2,465



1,822

1,200



7,062

4,877

Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

2,941



1,601

307



5,447

1,309

Deposits and other

952



553

95



1,697

305





14,898



10,737

7,014



40,771

28,145



























Interest expense

























Deposits and other

5,197



2,786

1,270



10,751

5,448

Other liabilities

3,308



1,984

641



7,015

2,516

Subordinated debentures

111



77

42



288

179





8,616



4,847

1,953



18,054

8,143 Net interest income

6,282



5,890

5,061



22,717

20,002



























Non-interest income

























Insurance premiums, investment and fee income

644



1,233

1,501



3,510

5,600

Trading revenue

451



(128)

103



926

1,183

Investment management and custodial fees

1,900



1,857

1,888



7,610

7,132

Mutual fund revenue

1,010



1,028

1,142



4,289

4,251

Securities brokerage commissions

349



344

350



1,481

1,538

Service charges

512



499

475



1,976

1,858

Underwriting and other advisory fees

481



369

655



2,058

2,692

Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading

266



250

239



1,038

1,066

Card service revenue

310



314

247



1,203

1,078

Credit fees

337



301

418



1,512

1,530

Net gains (losses) on investment securities

(23)



28

20



43

145

Share of profit in joint ventures and associates

24



33

34



110

130

Other

24



114

243



512

1,488



6,285



6,242

7,315



26,268

29,691 Total revenue

12,567



12,132

12,376



48,985

49,693 Provision for credit losses

381



340

(227)



484

(753) Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense

116



850

1,032



1,783

3,891



























Non-interest expense

























Human resources

4,383



3,858

3,988



16,528

16,539

Equipment

571



514

514



2,099

1,986

Occupancy

401



381

393



1,554

1,584

Communications

319



277

279



1,082

931

Professional fees

472



373

417



1,511

1,351

Amortization of other intangibles

354



342

330



1,369

1,287

Other

709



641

662



2,466

2,246





7,209



6,386

6,583



26,609

25,924 Income before income taxes

4,861



4,556

4,988



20,109

20,631 Income taxes

979



979

1,096



4,302

4,581 Net income $ 3,882

$ 3,577 $ 3,892

$ 15,807 $ 16,050 Net income attributable to:

























Shareholders $ 3,876

$ 3,575 $ 3,887

$ 15,794 $ 16,038

Non-controlling interests

6



2

5



13

12



$ 3,882

$ 3,577 $ 3,892

$ 15,807 $ 16,050 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) $ 2.75

$ 2.52 $ 2.68

$ 11.08 $ 11.08 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)

2.74



2.51

2.68



11.06

11.06 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.28



1.28

1.08



4.96

4.32

(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



For the three months ended

For the year ended October 31

July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars)

2022 1



2022 1

2021 1



2022 2

2021 2





























Net income $ 3,882

$ 3,577 $ 3,892

$ 15,807 $ 16,050





























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes























Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:

























Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value



























through other comprehensive income



























Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other



























comprehensive income

(849)



(247)

(183)



(2,241)

177



Provision for credit losses recognized in income

(3)



(2)

(1)



(16)

(9)



Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other



























comprehensive income to income

22



(5)

(11)



(12)

(117)







(830)



(254)

(195)



(2,269)

51

Foreign currency translation adjustments



























Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

3,878



(459)

(613)



5,091

(4,316)



Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities

(1,292)



213

280



(1,449)

1,740



Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income

-



-

(2)



(18)

(7)



Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income

-



-

-



17

(1)







2,586



(246)

(335)



3,641

(2,584)

Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

963



(296)

767



1,634

1,373



Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income

-



46

99



194

272







963



(250)

866



1,828

1,645 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:

























Remeasurements of employee benefit plans

92



(319)

456



821

2,251

Net fair value change due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated as at fair value



























through profit or loss

390



324

67



1,747

55

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive



























income

(3)



10

40



50

38





479



15

563



2,618

2,344 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

3,198



(735)

899



5,818

1,456 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,080

$ 2,842 $ 4,791

$ 21,625 $ 17,506 Total comprehensive income attributable to:

























Shareholders $ 7,068

$ 2,841 $ 4,787

$ 21,604 $ 17,501

Non-controlling interests

12



1

4



21

5





$ 7,080

$ 2,842 $ 4,791

$ 21,625 $ 17,506

(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity









For the three months ended October 31, 2022 1















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 7,323 $ 17,367 $ 5 $ (275) $ 76,466 $ (1,527) $ 3,108 $ 1,431 $ 3,012 $ 103,898 $ 100 $ 103,998 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

-

49

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49

-

49

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(98)

-

-

(884)

-

-

-

-

(982)

-

(982)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

50

1,034

-

-

-

-

-

1,084

-

1,084

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(60)

(1,093)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,153)

-

(1,153)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(1,774)

-

-

-

-

(1,774)

-

(1,774)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(67)

-

-

-

-

(67)

(1)

(68)

Other

-

-

-

-

(59)

-

-

-

-

(59)

-

(59)

Net income

-

-

-

-

3,876

-

-

-

-

3,876

6

3,882

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

479

(830)

2,580

963

2,713

3,192

6

3,198 Balance at end of period $ 7,323 $ 17,318 $ (5) $ (334) $ 78,037 $ (2,357) $ 5,688 $ 2,394 $ 5,725 $ 108,064 $ 111 $ 108,175































































For the three months ended October 31, 2021 1















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 7,473 $ 17,713 $ (57) $ (57) $ 68,951 $ 107 $ 2,389 $ (300) $ 2,196 $ 96,219 $ 91 $ 96,310 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

-

15

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

-

15

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(750)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(750)

-

(750)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

205

994

-

-

-

-

-

1,199

-

1,199

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity instruments



















































instruments

-

-

(187)

(1,010)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,197)

-

(1,197)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

(2)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(1,540)

-

-

-

-

(1,540)

-

(1,540)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(68)

-

-

-

-

(68)

-

(68)

Other

-

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

-

4

-

4

Net income

-

-

-

-

3,887

-

-

-

-

3,887

5

3,892

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

563

(195)

(334)

866

337

900

(1)

899 Balance at end of period $ 6,723 $ 17,728 $ (39) $ (73) $ 71,795 $ (88) $ 2,055 $ 566 $ 2,533 $ 98,667 $ 95 $ 98,762

(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements.









For the year ended October 31, 2022 1















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 6,723 $ 17,728 $ (39) $ (73) $ 71,795 $ (88) $ 2,055 $ 566 $ 2,533 $ 98,667 $ 95 $ 98,762 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

750

99

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

848

-

848

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(509)

-

-

(4,917)

-

-

-

-

(5,426)

-

(5,426)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(150)

-

-

-

(5)

-

-

-

-

(155)

-

(155)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

552

4,922

-

-

-

-

-

5,474

-

5,474

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(518)

(5,183)

-

-

-

-

-

(5,701)

-

(5,701)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

2

-

2

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(6,946)

-

-

-

-

(6,946)

-

(6,946)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(247)

-

-

-

-

(247)

(5)

(252)

Other

-

-

-

-

(56)

-

-

-

-

(56)

-

(56)

Net income

-

-

-

-

15,794

-

-

-

-

15,794

13

15,807

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

2,618

(2,269)

3,633

1,828

3,192

5,810

8

5,818 Balance at end of period $ 7,323 $ 17,318 $ (5) $ (334) $ 78,037 $ (2,357) $ 5,688 $ 2,394 $ 5,725 $ 108,064 $ 111 $ 108,175































































For the year ended October 31, 2021 1















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 5,948 $ 17,628 $ (3) $ (129) $ 59,806 $ (139) $ 4,632 $ (1,079) $ 3,414 $ 86,664 $ 103 $ 86,767 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

2,250

100

-

-

(5)

-

-

-

-

2,345

-

2,345

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(1,475)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,475)

-

(1,475)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

647

4,116

-

-

-

-

-

4,763

-

4,763

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(683)

(4,060)

-

-

-

-

-

(4,743)

-

(4,743)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(6)

-

-

-

-

(6)

-

(6)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(6,158)

-

-

-

-

(6,158)

-

(6,158)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(257)

-

-

-

-

(257)

(3)

(260)

Other

-

-

-

-

33

-

-

-

-

33

(10)

23

Net income

-

-

-

-

16,038

-

-

-

-

16,038

12

16,050

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

2,344

51

(2,577)

1,645

(881)

1,463

(7)

1,456 Balance at end of period $ 6,723 $ 17,728 $ (39) $ (73) $ 71,795 $ (88) $ 2,055 $ 566 $ 2,533 $ 98,667 $ 95 $ 98,762

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. We may make forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the SEC, in reports to shareholders, and in other communications, including statements by our President and Chief Executive Officer. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals. The forward-looking information contained in this Earnings Release is presented for the purpose of assisting the holders of our securities and financial analysts in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "commit", "target", "objective", "plan" and "project" and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "might", "should", "could" or "would".

By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, that our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved, and that our actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors – many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – include: credit, market, liquidity and funding, insurance, operational, regulatory compliance (which could lead to us being subject to various legal and regulatory proceedings, the potential outcome of which could include regulatory restrictions, penalties and fines), strategic, reputation, competitive, model, legal and regulatory environment, systemic risks and other risks discussed in the risk sections of our annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 (the 2022 Annual Report); including business and economic conditions in the geographic regions in which we operate, Canadian housing and household indebtedness, information technology and cyber risks, geopolitical uncertainty, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, privacy, data and third party related risks, regulatory changes, culture and conduct risks, the effects of changes in government fiscal, monetary and other policies, tax risk and transparency, and the emergence of widespread health emergencies or public health crises such as pandemics and epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial market conditions and our business operations, and financial results, condition and objectives. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk section of our 2022 Annual Report.

We caution that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to us, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this Earnings Release are set out in the Economic, market and regulatory review and outlook section and for each business segment under the Strategic priorities and Outlook sections in our 2022 Annual Report. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Additional information about these and other factors can be found in the risk sections of our 2022 Annual Report. Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the websites mentioned does not form part of this Earnings Release. All references in this Earnings Release to websites are inactive textual references and are for your information only.

ABOUT RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 95,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

Trademarks used in this earnings release include the RBC LION & GLOBE Design, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA and RBC which are trademarks of Royal Bank of Canada used by Royal Bank of Canada and/or by its subsidiaries under license. All other trademarks mentioned in this earnings release, which are not the property of Royal Bank of Canada, are owned by their respective holders.

_________________________________________ 1 Earnings per share (EPS). 2 Provision for credit losses (PCL). 3 Basis points (bps). 4 Return on equity (ROE). For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release. 5 This ratio is calculated by dividing Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) by risk-weighted assets, in accordance with OSFI's Basel III Capital Adequacy Requirements guideline. 6 Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements guideline. 7 When we say "we", "us", "our", or "RBC", we mean Royal Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, as applicable. 8 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings is calculated as income (2022: $15,807 million; 2021: $16,050 million) before income taxes (2022: $4,302 million; 2021: $4,581 million) and PCL (2022: $484 million; 2021: $(753) million). This is a non-GAAP measure. For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release. 9 Dealogic, based on global investment bank fees, Fiscal 2022. 10 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings is calculated as income (Q4 2022: $3,882 million; Q4 2021: $3,892 million) before income taxes (Q4 2022: $979 million; Q4 2021: $1,096 million) and PCL (Q4 2022: $381 million; Q4 2021: $(227) million). This is a Non-GAAP measure. For further information, refer to the Key Performance and Non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release

