All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October3 1, 2022 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, unless otherwise noted.
|
2022 Net Income
|
2022 Diluted EPS1
$11.06
Flat YoY
|
2022 PCL2
$484 Million
PCL on loans ratio up 16
|
2022 ROE4
16.4%
Down 220 bps YoY
|
CET1 Ratio5
12.6%
Well above regulatory
|
Q4 2022 Net Income
$3.9 Billion
Flat YoY
|
Q4 2022 Diluted EPS
$2.74
Up 2% YoY
|
Q4 2022 PCL
$381 Million
PCL on loans ratio up 1
|
Q4 2022 ROE
15.6%
Down 130 bps YoY
|
Leverage Ratio6
4.4%
Down 20 bps QoQ
TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic outlook in the current year. Lower earnings in Capital Markets and Insurance were partly offset by higher results in Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Investor & Treasury Services.
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings8 of $20.6 billion were up 4% from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher net interest income driven by strong volume growth and higher spreads in Canadian Banking and Wealth Management. These factors were partially offset by lower revenue in Capital Markets, including the impact from loan underwriting markdowns in Q3 2022, largely driven by challenging market conditions. Results also reflected higher salaries, technology investments and discretionary costs to support strong client-driven growth.
The PCL on loans ratio of 6 bps increased 16 bps from the prior year. The PCL on impaired loans ratio was 10 bps, flat from the prior year.
Our capital position remained robust, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.6% supporting strong client-driven organic growth. In addition, this year we returned $12.4 billion to our shareholders through common share buybacks and dividends. And today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share reflecting an increase of $0.04 or 3%.
"While market conditions continue to be tough, our 2022 results reflect a resilient bank that is well-positioned to pursue strategic growth and deliver long-term shareholder value. Our premium businesses, strong balance sheet, prudent risk management and diversified business model mean we can deliver advice and services that help our clients navigate all cycles. RBC colleagues remain focused on building more exceptional experiences for our clients and supporting sustainable and prosperous communities."
– Dave McKay, RBC President and Chief Executive Officer
2022 Full-Year Business Segment Performance
- 7% earnings growth in Personal & Commercial Banking, primarily attributable to higher net interest income, driven by average volume growth of 9% in both loans and deposits in Canadian Banking, and higher spreads. As a result of the rising interest rate environment (Bank of Canada raised the benchmark interest rate by 350 bps from March to October 2022), we saw higher spreads as compared to the prior year. Higher non-interest income, including higher foreign exchange revenue, card service revenue and service charges driven by increased client activity also contributed to the increase in earnings. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL, and higher staff and technology related costs. Our Canadian Banking franchise generated strong positive operating leverage of 3.8% while continuing to invest in digital initiatives to improve the client experience and deliver personalized advice.
- 20% earnings growth in Wealth Management, mainly due to higher net interest income driven by average volume growth of 19% in loans and 11% in deposits largely in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), and higher interest rates. Higher average fee-based client assets primarily reflecting net sales, as well as the impact of a legal provision taken in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) in the prior year that was partially released in the first quarter of 2022, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related costs and variable compensation.
- 4% lower earnings in Insurance, largely due to the impact of lower new longevity reinsurance contracts, partially offset by higher favourable investment-related experience.
- 17% earnings growth in Investor & Treasury Services, mainly due to higher revenue from client deposits reflecting improved margins, partially offset by higher technology-related costs.
- 30% lower earnings in Capital Markets, primarily driven by lower revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking, larger releases of provisions on performing assets in the prior year and lower revenue in Global Markets. Global investment banking fee pools were impacted by weakness in credit and equity markets beginning in the second fiscal quarter of 2022, resulting in an approximately 30% decline in global investment banking fee pools9 this fiscal year compared to record levels in fiscal 2021.
Q4 2022 Performance
Earnings of $3.9 billion remained relatively flat from a year ago, with diluted EPS growth of 2% over the same period. Our consolidated results reflect $381 million of provisions, primarily taken on loans in the current quarter, as compared to $(227) million in the prior year, due to releases of provisions on performing loans, primarily in Personal & Commercial Banking. Higher earnings in Wealth Management and Personal & Commercial Banking reflected higher interest rates and robust client-driven volume growth. Earnings in Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services were largely unchanged. These were offset by lower earnings in Capital Markets.
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings[10] of $5.2 billion were up 10% from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher net interest income driven by higher spreads and strong volume growth in Canadian Banking and Wealth Management. This was partially offset by lower market-related revenue in Capital Markets and Wealth Management. Results were also impacted by higher staff-related costs, including higher salaries and variable compensation.
Earnings were up $305 million or 9% from last quarter due to higher earnings in Capital Markets, Personal & Commercial Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. These were partially offset lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services. The PCL on loans ratio of 18 bps was up 1 bp from 17 bps last quarter. The PCL on impaired loans ratio of 12 bps was up 4 bps from last quarter.
|
Q4 2022
compared to
Q4 2021
|
|
→ 0%
↑ 2%
↓ 130 bps
↓ 110 bps
|
Q4 2022
compared to
Q3 2022
|
|
↑ 9%
↑ 9%
↑ 100 bps
↓ 50 bps
Q4 2022 Business Segment Performance
Personal & Commercial Banking
Net income of $2,139 million increased $106 million or 5% from a year ago, primarily attributable to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads from higher interest rates and strong average volume growth of 10% in loans (including strong mortgage and business loan growth of 10% and 15%, respectively) and 9% in deposits in Canadian Banking. Higher non-interest income, including higher card service and foreign exchange revenue from increased client activity, also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL, higher staff and technology related costs, including digital initiatives, as well as higher marketing costs.
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $116 million or 6%, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and volume growth. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related and marketing costs, as well as the timing of professional fees.
Wealth Management
Net income of $822 million increased $264 million or 47% from a year ago, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher interest rates and average volume growth in loans and deposits, and the impact of a legal provision taken in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) in the prior year. These factors were partially offset by lower fee-based revenues mainly driven by unfavourable market conditions.
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $45 million or 6%, mainly due to higher net interest income largely reflecting higher interest rates. This factor was partially offset by lower average fee-based client assets, largely driven by unfavourable market conditions.
Insurance
Net income of $268 million remained relatively flat, largely reflecting the impact of offsetting items between revenue and PBCAE (policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense). PBCAE also included the impact of favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $82 million or 44%, mainly due to favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.
Investor & Treasury Services
Net income of $110 million remained relatively flat as the impact of higher revenue reflecting improved margins mainly driven by higher interest rates from client deposits, was largely offset by lower funding and liquidity revenue and lower revenue from our asset services business.
Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $54 million or 33%, mainly driven by lower funding and liquidity revenue, including the impact of a funding cost adjustment.
Capital Markets
Net income of $617 million decreased $303 million or 33% from a year ago, primarily due to the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans. Lower revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking reflecting lower debt and equity origination as well as lower loan syndication revenue and higher PCL, also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate reflecting changes in the earnings mix as well as higher fixed income trading revenue in Global Markets.
Compared to last quarter, net income increased $138 million or 29%, mainly due to higher fixed income trading revenue as the prior quarter included the impact from loan underwriting markdowns, primarily in the U.S., largely driven by challenging market conditions. This factor was partially offset by higher compensation on increased results and the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans.
Capital, Liquidity and Credit Quality
Capital – As at October 31, 2022, our CET1 ratio was 12.6%, down 110 bps from last year, mainly reflecting risk-weighted asset growth (excluding FX), share repurchases, the impact of our Brewin Dolphin acquisition, and the unfavourable impact of fair value other comprehensive income adjustments. These factors were partially offset by net internal capital generation, favourable net credit migration and model updates.
Liquidity – For the quarter ended October 31, 2022, the average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was 125%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $73 billion, compared to 123% and a surplus of approximately $66 billion in the prior quarter. LCR has increased compared to last quarter as loan growth was more than offset by an increase in volume and change in mix of client deposits, as well as by issuances of term funding.
The Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at October 31, 2022 was 112%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $95 billion, compared to 113% and a surplus of approximately $100 billion in the prior quarter. NSFR remained relatively flat compared to last quarter as growth in loans and securities was offset by issuance of term funding and increases in client deposits.
Credit Quality
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Total PCL was $381 million compared to $(227) million last year, reflecting provisions taken on performing loans and higher provisions on impaired loans in the current quarter, as compared to releases of provisions on performing loans in the prior year, primarily in Personal & Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio of 18 bps compared to (12) bps last year increased 30 bps.
PCL on performing loans was $126 million compared to $(355) million last year, primarily attributable to releases of provisions in the prior year driven by improvements in our macroeconomic and credit quality outlook, as compared to provisions taken in the current quarter in our Canadian Banking portfolios mainly reflecting unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic and credit quality outlook.
PCL on impaired loans increased $117 million, primarily due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, largely in our Canadian Banking portfolios.
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Total PCL was $381 million and increased $41 million or 12% from last quarter, largely due to higher provisions on loans in Wealth Management and Capital Markets, partially offset by lower provisions on loans in Personal & Commercial Banking. The PCL on loans ratio increased 1 bp.
PCL on performing loans decreased $51 million or 29%, primarily due to lower provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, largely in our Caribbean Banking portfolios, mainly reflecting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and model updates. This was partially offset by higher provisions in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly reflecting unfavourable changes in our credit outlook.
PCL on impaired loans increased $84 million or 49%, largely due to higher provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking in our Canadian Banking portfolios, partially offset by lower provisions in our Caribbean Banking portfolios. Provisions taken in Capital Markets in the current quarter, mainly in the other services sector, as compared to recoveries last quarter, also contributed to the increase.
Selected financial and other highlights
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
12,567
|
$
|
12,132
|
$
|
12,376
|
$
|
48,985
|
$
|
49,693
|
Provision for credit losses (PCL)
|
381
|
340
|
(227)
|
484
|
(753)
|
Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense (PBCAE)
|
116
|
850
|
1,032
|
1,783
|
3,891
|
Non-interest expense
|
7,209
|
6,386
|
6,583
|
26,609
|
25,924
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,861
|
4,556
|
4,988
|
20,109
|
20,631
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,882
|
$
|
3,577
|
$
|
3,892
|
$
|
15,807
|
$
|
16,050
|
Segments - net income
|
Personal & Commercial Banking
|
$
|
2,139
|
$
|
2,023
|
$
|
2,033
|
$
|
8,370
|
$
|
7,847
|
Wealth Management
|
822
|
777
|
558
|
3,144
|
2,626
|
Insurance
|
268
|
186
|
267
|
857
|
889
|
Investor & Treasury Services
|
110
|
164
|
109
|
513
|
440
|
Capital Markets
|
617
|
479
|
920
|
2,921
|
4,187
|
Corporate Support
|
(74)
|
(52)
|
5
|
2
|
61
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,882
|
$
|
3,577
|
$
|
3,892
|
$
|
15,807
|
$
|
16,050
|
Selected information
|
Earnings per share (EPS) - basic
|
$
|
2.75
|
$
|
2.52
|
$
|
2.68
|
$
|
11.08
|
$
|
11.08
|
- diluted
|
2.74
|
2.51
|
2.68
|
11.06
|
11.06
|
Return on common equity (ROE) (1)
|
15.6 %
|
14.6 %
|
16.9 %
|
16.4 %
|
18.6 %
|
Average common equity (1)
|
$
|
97,150
|
$
|
95,750
|
$
|
89,500
|
$
|
94,700
|
$
|
84,850
|
Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net (2)
|
1.56 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.43 %
|
1.48 %
|
1.48 %
|
PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.18 %
|
0.17 %
|
(0.12) %
|
0.06 %
|
(0.10) %
|
PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.06 %
|
0.09 %
|
(0.19) %
|
(0.04) %
|
(0.20) %
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.12 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.07 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.10 %
|
Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances
|
0.26 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.31 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.31 %
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (3)
|
125 %
|
123 %
|
123 %
|
125 %
|
123 %
|
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR) (3)
|
112 %
|
113 %
|
116 %
|
112 %
|
116 %
|
Capital ratios and Leverage ratio (4)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
|
12.6 %
|
13.1 %
|
13.7 %
|
12.6 %
|
13.7 %
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
13.8 %
|
14.3 %
|
14.9 %
|
13.8 %
|
14.9 %
|
Total capital ratio
|
15.4 %
|
15.9 %
|
16.7 %
|
15.4 %
|
16.7 %
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
4.9 %
|
4.4 %
|
4.9 %
|
TLAC ratio (5)
|
26.4 %
|
27.6 %
|
n.a.
|
26.4 %
|
n.a.
|
TLAC leverage ratio (5)
|
8.5 %
|
8.8 %
|
n.a.
|
8.5 %
|
n.a.
|
Selected balance sheet and other information (6)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,917,219
|
$
|
1,842,092
|
$
|
1,706,323
|
$
|
1,917,219
|
$
|
1,706,323
|
Securities, net of applicable allowance
|
318,223
|
298,795
|
284,724
|
318,223
|
284,724
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|
819,965
|
796,314
|
717,575
|
819,965
|
717,575
|
Derivative related assets
|
154,439
|
122,058
|
95,541
|
154,439
|
95,541
|
Deposits
|
1,208,814
|
1,178,604
|
1,100,831
|
1,208,814
|
1,100,831
|
Common equity
|
100,746
|
96,570
|
91,983
|
100,746
|
91,983
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
609,879
|
589,050
|
552,541
|
609,879
|
552,541
|
Assets under management (AUM) (2)
|
999,700
|
937,700
|
1,008,700
|
999,700
|
1,008,700
|
Assets under administration (AUA) (2), (7)
|
5,649,700
|
5,748,900
|
6,347,300
|
5,649,700
|
6,347,300
|
Common share information
|
Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic
|
1,386,925
|
1,396,381
|
1,424,534
|
1,403,654
|
1,424,343
|
- average diluted
|
1,388,548
|
1,398,667
|
1,427,225
|
1,406,034
|
1,426,735
|
- end of period
|
1,382,911
|
1,390,629
|
1,424,525
|
1,382,911
|
1,424,525
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
1.28
|
$
|
1.28
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
4.96
|
$
|
4.32
|
Dividend yield (2)
|
4.0 %
|
3.9 %
|
3.3 %
|
3.7 %
|
3.8 %
|
Dividend payout ratio (2)
|
47 %
|
51 %
|
40 %
|
45 %
|
39 %
|
Common share price (RY on TSX) (8)
|
$
|
126.05
|
$
|
124.86
|
$
|
128.82
|
$
|
126.05
|
$
|
128.82
|
Market capitalization (TSX) (8)
|
174,316
|
173,634
|
183,507
|
174,316
|
183,507
|
Business information (number of)
|
Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)
|
91,427
|
88,541
|
85,301
|
91,427
|
85,301
|
Bank branches
|
1,271
|
1,283
|
1,295
|
1,271
|
1,295
|
Automated teller machines (ATMs)
|
4,368
|
4,364
|
4,378
|
4,368
|
4,378
|
Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (9)
|
$
|
0.739
|
$
|
0.783
|
$
|
0.796
|
$
|
0.774
|
$
|
0.796
|
Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
$
|
0.734
|
$
|
0.781
|
$
|
0.808
|
$
|
0.734
|
$
|
0.808
|
(1)
|
Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period. This includes average common equity used in the calculation of ROE. For further details, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release.
|
(2)
|
See the Glossary section of our 2022 Annual Report for composition of this measure.
|
(3)
|
The LCR and NSFR are calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guideline. LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2022 Annual Report.
|
(4)
|
Capital ratios are calculated using OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) guideline and the Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements (LR) guideline.
|
(5)
|
Effective Q1 2022, OSFI requires Canadian Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) to meet minimum risk-based TLAC ratio and TLAC leverage ratio requirements which are calculated using OSFI's TLAC guideline. For further details, refer to the Capital management section.
|
(6)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
|
(7)
|
AUA includes $15 billion and $6 billion (July 31, 2022 – $14 billion and $5 billion, October 31, 2021 – $15 billion and $3 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively.
|
(8)
|
Based on TSX closing market price at period-end.
|
(9)
|
Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.
|
n.a.
|
not applicable
Personal & Commercial Banking
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,901
|
$
|
3,655
|
$
|
3,169
|
Non-interest income
|
1,518
|
1,527
|
1,436
|
Total revenue
|
5,419
|
5,182
|
4,605
|
PCL on performing assets
|
56
|
141
|
(342)
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
230
|
183
|
134
|
PCL
|
286
|
324
|
(208)
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,270
|
2,130
|
2,087
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,863
|
2,728
|
2,726
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,139
|
$
|
2,023
|
$
|
2,033
|
Revenue by business
|
Canadian Banking
|
$
|
5,179
|
$
|
4,974
|
$
|
4,414
|
Caribbean & U.S. Banking
|
240
|
208
|
191
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
30.5 %
|
29.2 %
|
32.5 %
|
NIM
|
2.72 %
|
2.61 %
|
2.42 %
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
41.9 %
|
41.1 %
|
45.3 %
|
Operating leverage (2)
|
8.9 %
|
4.8 %
|
2.5 %
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
597,600
|
$
|
582,700
|
$
|
543,900
|
Average total earning assets, net
|
569,000
|
555,400
|
518,900
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
574,300
|
560,300
|
522,200
|
Average deposits
|
570,200
|
555,300
|
524,300
|
AUA (3), (4)
|
336,400
|
346,500
|
367,700
|
Average AUA
|
338,300
|
343,500
|
363,500
|
AUM (4)
|
5,600
|
5,400
|
5,400
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.16 %
|
0.13 %
|
0.10 %
|
Other selected information - Canadian Banking
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,999
|
$
|
1,971
|
$
|
1,970
|
NIM
|
2.70 %
|
2.60 %
|
2.42 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
40.3 %
|
39.7 %
|
43.8 %
|
Operating leverage
|
9.2 %
|
4.5 %
|
2.7 %
|
(1)
|
Calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue.
|
(2)
|
Defined as the difference between our revenue growth rate and non-interest expense growth rate.
|
(3)
|
AUA includes securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans as at October 31, 2022 of $15 billion and $6 billion, respectively (July 31, 2022 – $14 billion and $5 billion, October 31, 2021 – $15 billion and $3 billion).
|
(4)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Net income increased $106 million or 5% from a year ago, primarily attributable to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth of 9% in Canadian Banking. Higher non-interest income also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL, higher staff and technology related costs, including digital initiatives, as well as higher marketing costs.
Total revenue increased $814 million or 18%.
Canadian Banking revenue increased $765 million or 17%, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and average volume growth in Canadian Banking of 10% in loans and 9% in deposits. Increased client activity contributed to higher card service and foreign exchange revenue. These factors were partially offset by lower average mutual fund balances driving lower distribution fees.
Caribbean & U.S. Banking revenue increased $49 million or 26%, mainly due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads and the impact of foreign exchange translation.
Net interest margin was up 30 bps, mainly due to the impact of the rising interest rate environment.
PCL was $286 million compared to $(208) million last year, primarily attributable to releases of provisions on performing loans in the prior year reflecting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to provisions taken in the current quarter in our Canadian Banking portfolios, mainly reflecting unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic and credit quality outlook. Higher provisions on impaired loans, primarily in our Canadian Banking portfolios, also contributed to the increase, resulting in a 6 bps increase in the PCL on impaired loans ratio.
Non-interest expense increased $183 million or 9%, mainly attributable to higher staff and technology related costs, including digital initiatives, higher marketing costs, as well as professional fees.
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Net income increased $116 million or 6% from last quarter, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher spreads. Lower PCL also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher staff-related and marketing costs, as well as the timing of professional fees.
Net interest margin was up 11 bps, mainly due to the impact of the rising interest rate environment.
Wealth Management
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of and percentage amounts and as otherwise noted)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
1,149
|
$
|
960
|
$
|
675
|
Non-interest income
|
2,827
|
2,695
|
2,769
|
Total revenue
|
3,976
|
3,655
|
3,444
|
PCL on performing assets
|
52
|
12
|
(7)
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
11
|
1
|
12
|
PCL
|
63
|
13
|
5
|
Non-interest expense
|
2,858
|
2,618
|
2,718
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,055
|
1,024
|
721
|
Net income
|
$
|
822
|
$
|
777
|
$
|
558
|
Revenue by business
|
Canadian Wealth Management
|
$
|
1,095
|
$
|
1,070
|
$
|
1,032
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)
|
2,068
|
1,878
|
1,628
|
U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)
|
1,529
|
1,470
|
1,296
|
Global Asset Management
|
644
|
609
|
711
|
International Wealth Management
|
169
|
98
|
73
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
15.6 %
|
16.0 %
|
13.1 %
|
NIM
|
3.08 %
|
2.75 %
|
2.06 %
|
Pre-tax margin (1)
|
26.5 %
|
28.0 %
|
20.9 %
|
Selected average balance sheet information
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
165,100
|
$
|
154,700
|
$
|
146,600
|
Average total earning assets, net
|
148,000
|
138,700
|
130,000
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
109,200
|
101,100
|
87,000
|
Average deposits
|
157,900
|
156,800
|
151,500
|
Other information
|
AUA - total (2), (3)
|
1,387,900
|
1,295,100
|
1,322,300
|
- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (2)
|
700,100
|
683,400
|
704,200
|
- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (2)
|
513,700
|
533,600
|
568,800
|
AUM (2)
|
991,500
|
929,600
|
1,000,600
|
Average AUA
|
1,316,500
|
1,278,700
|
1,314,100
|
Average AUM
|
942,000
|
922,000
|
997,400
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.04 %
|
0.01 %
|
0.05 %
|
Number of advisors (3)
|
6,158
|
5,622
|
5,548
|
For the three months ended
|
Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items
|
Q4 2022 vs
|
Q4 2022 vs
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2022
|
Increase (decrease):
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
121
|
$
|
112
|
Non-interest expense
|
99
|
90
|
Net income
|
12
|
14
|
Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
(7) %
|
(6) %
|
Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00
|
11 %
|
2 %
|
Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00
|
9 %
|
0 %
|
(1)
|
Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue.
|
(2)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
|
(3)
|
Represents client-facing advisors across all our Wealth Management businesses.
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Net income increased $264 million or 47% from a year ago, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher interest rates.
Total revenue increased $532 million or 15%, primarily due to higher net interest income reflecting higher interest rates and average volume growth of 26% in loans and 4% in deposits. The impact of foreign exchange translation and higher revenue from sweep deposits also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by lower average fee-based client assets, largely driven by unfavourable market conditions.
PCL increased $58 million, largely reflecting higher provisions on performing loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly driven by unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic outlook.
Non-interest expense increased $140 million or 5%, largely due to the impact of foreign exchange translation as well as the Brewin Dolphin acquisition and related costs in the current quarter. Higher staff and technology related costs also contributed to the increase. Partly offsetting these factors was the impact of a legal provision taken in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) in the prior year that was partially released in the first quarter of 2022.
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Net income increased $45 million or 6% from last quarter, mainly due to higher net interest income largely reflecting higher interest rates. This factor was partially offset by lower average fee-based client assets, largely driven by unfavourable market conditions.
Insurance
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Non-interest income
|
Net earned premiums
|
$
|
908
|
$
|
936
|
$
|
1,569
|
Investment income, gains/(losses) on assets supporting insurance policyholder liabilities (1)
|
(334)
|
245
|
(128)
|
Fee income
|
70
|
52
|
60
|
Total revenue
|
644
|
1,233
|
1,501
|
PCL
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
Insurance policyholder benefits and claims (1)
|
42
|
773
|
939
|
Insurance policyholder acquisition expense
|
74
|
77
|
93
|
Non-interest expense
|
157
|
139
|
152
|
Income before income taxes
|
371
|
244
|
318
|
Net income
|
$
|
268
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
267
|
Revenue by business
|
Canadian Insurance
|
$
|
(130)
|
$
|
597
|
$
|
796
|
International Insurance
|
774
|
636
|
705
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
46.7 %
|
32.3 %
|
42.8 %
|
Premiums and deposits (2)
|
$
|
1,071
|
$
|
1,155
|
$
|
1,795
|
Fair value changes on investments backing policyholder liabilities (1)
|
(440)
|
115
|
(266)
|
(1)
|
Includes unrealized gains and losses on investments backing policyholder liabilities attributable to fluctuation of assets designated as fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL). The investments which support actuarial liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets designated as FVTPL. Consequently, changes in the fair values of these assets are recorded in Insurance premiums, investment and fee income in the Consolidated Statements of Income and are largely offset by changes in the fair value of the actuarial liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense (PBCAE).
|
(2)
|
Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based individual and group insurance and annuity products as well as segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices.
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Net income remained relatively flat largely reflecting the impact of offsetting items between revenue and PBCAE. PBCAE also included the impact of favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.
Total revenue decreased $857 million or 57%, primarily due to lower group annuity sales and the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities, both of which are largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below.
PBCAE decreased $916 million or 89%, primarily due to lower group annuity sales and the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities, both of which are largely offset in revenue. Higher favourable annual actuarial assumption updates largely related to economic assumption updates in the current year also contributed to the decrease.
Non-interest expense increased $5 million or 3%.
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Net income increased $82 million or 44% from last quarter, mainly due to favourable annual actuarial assumption updates.
Investor & Treasury Services
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
188
|
$
|
155
|
Non-interest income
|
504
|
394
|
393
|
Total revenue
|
503
|
582
|
548
|
PCL on performing assets
|
-
|
1
|
(1)
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
PCL
|
-
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Non-interest expense
|
377
|
374
|
412
|
Income before income taxes
|
126
|
207
|
137
|
Net income
|
$
|
110
|
$
|
164
|
$
|
109
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
13.5 %
|
20.2 %
|
15.2 %
|
Average deposits
|
$
|
252,800
|
$
|
243,800
|
$
|
233,300
|
Average client deposits
|
59,400
|
59,900
|
65,700
|
Average wholesale funding deposits
|
193,400
|
183,900
|
167,600
|
AUA (1)
|
3,906,900
|
4,089,900
|
4,640,900
|
Average AUA
|
4,138,000
|
4,262,100
|
4,745,400
|
For the three months ended
|
Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items
|
Q4 2022 vs
|
Q4 2022 vs
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2022
|
Increase (decrease):
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
(15)
|
$
|
4
|
Non-interest expense
|
(18)
|
-
|
Net income
|
2
|
3
|
Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
(7) %
|
(6) %
|
Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00
|
11 %
|
2 %
|
Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00
|
9 %
|
0 %
|
(1)
|
Represents period-end spot balances.
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Net income remained relatively flat as the impact of higher revenue from client deposits was largely offset by lower funding and liquidity revenue and lower revenue from our asset services business.
Total revenue decreased $45 million or 8%, mainly due to lower funding and liquidity revenue including the impact of a funding cost adjustment. Funding and liquidity revenue, as reflected in net interest income, includes funding costs, which were unfavourably impacted by increasing rates and offset by gains on related economic hedges in non-interest income. Lower revenue from our asset services business, the impact of repositioning initiatives and foreign exchange translation also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by higher revenue from client deposits, reflecting improved margins.
Non-interest expense decreased $35 million or 8%, mainly due to the impact of foreign exchange translation and lower costs associated with ongoing efficiency initiatives.
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Net income decreased $54 million or 33% from last quarter, mainly driven by lower funding and liquidity revenue, including the impact of a funding cost adjustment.
Capital Markets
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income (1)
|
$
|
1,140
|
$
|
1,136
|
$
|
1,111
|
Non-interest income (1)
|
1,173
|
513
|
1,187
|
Total revenue (1)
|
2,313
|
1,649
|
2,298
|
PCL on performing assets
|
19
|
19
|
(11)
|
PCL on impaired assets
|
13
|
(13)
|
(11)
|
PCL
|
32
|
6
|
(22)
|
Non-interest expense
|
1,616
|
1,123
|
1,155
|
Income before income taxes
|
665
|
520
|
1,165
|
Net income
|
$
|
617
|
$
|
479
|
$
|
920
|
Revenue by business
|
Corporate and Investment Banking
|
$
|
1,168
|
$
|
625
|
$
|
1,225
|
Global Markets
|
1,255
|
1,142
|
1,122
|
Other
|
(110)
|
(118)
|
(49)
|
Selected balances and other information
|
ROE
|
9.2 %
|
7.1 %
|
16.1 %
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
884,500
|
$
|
812,700
|
$
|
717,000
|
Average trading securities
|
126,800
|
128,400
|
125,300
|
Average loans and acceptances, net
|
130,800
|
126,000
|
106,100
|
Average deposits
|
81,300
|
75,700
|
73,700
|
PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances
|
0.03 %
|
(0.04) %
|
(0.04) %
|
For the three months ended
|
Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items
|
Q4 2022 vs
|
Q4 2022 vs
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)
|
Q4 2021
|
Q3 2022
|
Increase (decrease):
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
73
|
$
|
78
|
Non-interest expense
|
30
|
40
|
Net income
|
40
|
33
|
Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00
|
(7) %
|
(6) %
|
Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00
|
11 %
|
2 %
|
Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00
|
9 %
|
0 %
|
(1)
|
The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2022 was $142 million (July 31, 2022 – $143 million, October 31, 2021 - $125 million).
Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Net income decreased $303 million or 33% from a year ago, primarily due to the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans. Lower revenue in Corporate & Investment Banking, and higher PCL also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by a lower effective tax rate reflecting changes in the earnings mix as well as higher revenue in Global Markets.
Total revenue increased $15 million or 1%, mainly due to higher fixed income trading revenue across most regions partially offset by lower debt origination across all regions.
PCL was $32 million compared to $(22) million last year, largely attributable to provisions on performing assets in the current year, reflecting unfavorable changes in our macroeconomic outlook as compared to releases in the prior year reflective of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Provisions taken on impaired loans in the current quarter, largely in the other services sector, as compared to recoveries in the prior year, mainly in the oil and gas sector, also contributed to the increase, resulting in an increase of 7 bps in the PCL on impaired loans ratio.
Non-interest expense increased $461 million or 40%, primarily due to the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans. Higher technology-related costs and the impact of foreign exchange translation also contributed to the increase.
Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022
Net income increased $138 million or 29% from last quarter, mainly due to higher fixed income trading revenue as the prior quarter included the impact from loan underwriting markdowns, primarily in the U.S., largely driven by challenging market conditions. This factor was partially offset by higher compensation on increased results and the timing of true-ups related to our variable compensation plans.
Corporate Support
|
As at or for the three months ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net interest income (loss) (1)
|
$
|
93
|
$
|
(49)
|
$
|
(49)
|
Non-interest income (loss) (1), (2)
|
(381)
|
(120)
|
29
|
Total revenue (1), (2)
|
(288)
|
(169)
|
(20)
|
PCL
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-interest expense (2)
|
(69)
|
2
|
59
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (1)
|
(219)
|
(171)
|
(79)
|
Income taxes (recoveries) (1)
|
(145)
|
(119)
|
(84)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(74)
|
$
|
(52)
|
$
|
5
|
(1)
|
Teb adjusted.
|
(2)
|
Revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2022, included losses of $98 million (losses of $22 million in the prior quarter and gains of $41 million in the same quarter last year) on economic hedges of our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans, and non-interest expense included $(81) million ($(15) million in the prior quarter and $42 million in the same quarter last year) of share-based compensation expense driven by changes in the fair value of liabilities relating to our U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) share-based compensation plans.
Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant.
Total revenue and Income taxes (recoveries) in each period in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustments related to the gross-up of income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends and the U.S. tax credit investment business recorded in Capital Markets. The amount deducted from revenue was offset by an equivalent increase in Income taxes (recoveries).
The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2022 was $142 million, compared to $143 million in the prior quarter and $125 million in the same quarter last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2022 Annual Report.
The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.
Q4 2022
Net loss was $74 million, primarily due to residual unallocated items and unfavourable tax adjustments.
Q3 2022
Net loss was $52 million, primarily due to residual unallocated items and unfavourable tax adjustments.
Q4 2021
Net income was $5 million.
We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income, ROE and non-GAAP measures, including pre-provision, pre-tax earnings. Certain financial metrics, including ROE and pre-provision, pre-tax earnings do not have any standardized meanings under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions. We use ROE, at both the consolidated and business segment levels, as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business. We use pre-provision, pre-tax earnings to assess our ability to generate sustained earnings growth outside of credit losses, which are impacted by the cyclical nature of a credit cycle. We believe that certain non-GAAP measures are more reflective of our ongoing operating results and provide readers with a better understanding of management's perspective on our performance.
Calculation of ROE
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
.
|
October 31, 2022
|
October 31, 2022
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except
percentage amounts)
|
Personal &
Commercial
Banking
|
Wealth
Management
|
Insurance
|
Investor &
Treasury
Services
|
Capital
Markets
|
Corporate
Support
|
Total
|
Total
|
Net income available to common
|
shareholders
|
$
|
2,114
|
$
|
809
|
$
|
266
|
$
|
108
|
$
|
599
|
$
|
(87)
|
$
|
3,809
|
$
|
15,547
|
Total average common equity (1), (2)
|
$
|
27,550
|
$
|
20,550
|
$
|
2,250
|
$
|
3,200
|
$
|
25,950
|
$
|
17,650
|
$
|
97,150
|
$
|
94,700
|
ROE (3)
|
30.5 %
|
15.6 %
|
46.7 %
|
13.5 %
|
9.2 %
|
n.m.
|
15.6 %
|
16.4 %
|
(1)
|
Total average common equity represents rounded figures.
|
(2)
|
The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital.
|
(3)
|
ROE is based on actual balances of average common equity before rounding.
|
n.m.
|
not meaningful
Additional information about key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2022 Annual Report.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
As at
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
20221
|
20222
|
20211
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
72,397
|
$
|
89,110
|
$
|
113,846
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
108,011
|
98,145
|
79,638
|
Securities
|
Trading
|
148,205
|
141,986
|
139,240
|
Investment, net of applicable allowance
|
170,018
|
156,809
|
145,484
|
318,223
|
298,795
|
284,724
|
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed
|
317,845
|
318,565
|
307,903
|
Loans
|
Retail
|
549,751
|
538,389
|
503,598
|
Wholesale
|
273,967
|
261,592
|
218,066
|
823,718
|
799,981
|
721,664
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(3,753)
|
(3,667)
|
(4,089)
|
819,965
|
796,314
|
717,575
|
Segregated fund net assets
|
2,638
|
2,690
|
2,666
|
Other
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
17,827
|
17,360
|
19,798
|
Derivatives
|
154,439
|
122,058
|
95,541
|
Premises and equipment
|
7,214
|
7,142
|
7,424
|
Goodwill
|
12,277
|
10,933
|
10,854
|
Other intangibles
|
6,083
|
4,383
|
4,471
|
Other assets
|
80,300
|
76,597
|
61,883
|
278,140
|
238,473
|
199,971
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,917,219
|
$
|
1,842,092
|
$
|
1,706,323
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Deposits
|
Personal
|
$
|
404,932
|
$
|
392,267
|
$
|
362,488
|
Business and government
|
759,870
|
739,467
|
696,353
|
Bank
|
44,012
|
46,870
|
41,990
|
1,208,814
|
1,178,604
|
1,100,831
|
Segregated fund net liabilities
|
2,638
|
2,690
|
2,666
|
Other
|
Acceptances
|
17,872
|
17,390
|
19,873
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
35,511
|
38,504
|
37,841
|
Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned
|
273,947
|
281,149
|
262,201
|
Derivatives
|
153,491
|
119,868
|
91,439
|
Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities
|
11,511
|
12,033
|
12,816
|
Other liabilities
|
95,235
|
77,745
|
70,301
|
587,567
|
546,689
|
494,471
|
Subordinated debentures
|
10,025
|
10,111
|
9,593
|
Total liabilities
|
1,809,044
|
1,738,094
|
1,607,561
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
7,318
|
7,328
|
6,684
|
Common shares
|
16,984
|
17,092
|
17,655
|
Retained earnings
|
78,037
|
76,466
|
71,795
|
Other components of equity
|
5,725
|
3,012
|
2,533
|
108,064
|
103,898
|
98,667
|
Non-controlling interests
|
111
|
100
|
95
|
Total equity
|
108,175
|
103,998
|
98,762
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,917,219
|
$
|
1,842,092
|
$
|
1,706,323
|
(1)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
2022 1
|
2022 1
|
2021 1
|
2022 2
|
2021 2
|
Interest and dividend income
|
Loans
|
$
|
8,540
|
$
|
6,761
|
$
|
5,412
|
$
|
26,565
|
$
|
21,654
|
Securities
|
2,465
|
1,822
|
1,200
|
7,062
|
4,877
|
Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed
|
2,941
|
1,601
|
307
|
5,447
|
1,309
|
Deposits and other
|
952
|
553
|
95
|
1,697
|
305
|
14,898
|
10,737
|
7,014
|
40,771
|
28,145
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits and other
|
5,197
|
2,786
|
1,270
|
10,751
|
5,448
|
Other liabilities
|
3,308
|
1,984
|
641
|
7,015
|
2,516
|
Subordinated debentures
|
111
|
77
|
42
|
288
|
179
|
8,616
|
4,847
|
1,953
|
18,054
|
8,143
|
Net interest income
|
6,282
|
5,890
|
5,061
|
22,717
|
20,002
|
Non-interest income
|
Insurance premiums, investment and fee income
|
644
|
1,233
|
1,501
|
3,510
|
5,600
|
Trading revenue
|
451
|
(128)
|
103
|
926
|
1,183
|
Investment management and custodial fees
|
1,900
|
1,857
|
1,888
|
7,610
|
7,132
|
Mutual fund revenue
|
1,010
|
1,028
|
1,142
|
4,289
|
4,251
|
Securities brokerage commissions
|
349
|
344
|
350
|
1,481
|
1,538
|
Service charges
|
512
|
499
|
475
|
1,976
|
1,858
|
Underwriting and other advisory fees
|
481
|
369
|
655
|
2,058
|
2,692
|
Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading
|
266
|
250
|
239
|
1,038
|
1,066
|
Card service revenue
|
310
|
314
|
247
|
1,203
|
1,078
|
Credit fees
|
337
|
301
|
418
|
1,512
|
1,530
|
Net gains (losses) on investment securities
|
(23)
|
28
|
20
|
43
|
145
|
Share of profit in joint ventures and associates
|
24
|
33
|
34
|
110
|
130
|
Other
|
24
|
114
|
243
|
512
|
1,488
|
6,285
|
6,242
|
7,315
|
26,268
|
29,691
|
Total revenue
|
12,567
|
12,132
|
12,376
|
48,985
|
49,693
|
Provision for credit losses
|
381
|
340
|
(227)
|
484
|
(753)
|
Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense
|
116
|
850
|
1,032
|
1,783
|
3,891
|
Non-interest expense
|
Human resources
|
4,383
|
3,858
|
3,988
|
16,528
|
16,539
|
Equipment
|
571
|
514
|
514
|
2,099
|
1,986
|
Occupancy
|
401
|
381
|
393
|
1,554
|
1,584
|
Communications
|
319
|
277
|
279
|
1,082
|
931
|
Professional fees
|
472
|
373
|
417
|
1,511
|
1,351
|
Amortization of other intangibles
|
354
|
342
|
330
|
1,369
|
1,287
|
Other
|
709
|
641
|
662
|
2,466
|
2,246
|
7,209
|
6,386
|
6,583
|
26,609
|
25,924
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,861
|
4,556
|
4,988
|
20,109
|
20,631
|
Income taxes
|
979
|
979
|
1,096
|
4,302
|
4,581
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,882
|
$
|
3,577
|
$
|
3,892
|
$
|
15,807
|
$
|
16,050
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
3,876
|
$
|
3,575
|
$
|
3,887
|
$
|
15,794
|
$
|
16,038
|
Non-controlling interests
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
13
|
12
|
$
|
3,882
|
$
|
3,577
|
$
|
3,892
|
$
|
15,807
|
$
|
16,050
|
Basic earnings per share (in dollars)
|
$
|
2.75
|
$
|
2.52
|
$
|
2.68
|
$
|
11.08
|
$
|
11.08
|
Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)
|
2.74
|
2.51
|
2.68
|
11.06
|
11.06
|
Dividends per common share (in dollars)
|
1.28
|
1.28
|
1.08
|
4.96
|
4.32
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
October 31
|
July 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
October 31
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
2022 1
|
2022 1
|
2021 1
|
2022 2
|
2021 2
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,882
|
$
|
3,577
|
$
|
3,892
|
$
|
15,807
|
$
|
16,050
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value
|
through other comprehensive income
|
Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
(849)
|
(247)
|
(183)
|
(2,241)
|
177
|
Provision for credit losses recognized in income
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(16)
|
(9)
|
Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income to income
|
22
|
(5)
|
(11)
|
(12)
|
(117)
|
(830)
|
(254)
|
(195)
|
(2,269)
|
51
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)
|
3,878
|
(459)
|
(613)
|
5,091
|
(4,316)
|
Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities
|
(1,292)
|
213
|
280
|
(1,449)
|
1,740
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
(18)
|
(7)
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17
|
(1)
|
2,586
|
(246)
|
(335)
|
3,641
|
(2,584)
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
963
|
(296)
|
767
|
1,634
|
1,373
|
Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income
|
-
|
46
|
99
|
194
|
272
|
963
|
(250)
|
866
|
1,828
|
1,645
|
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Remeasurements of employee benefit plans
|
92
|
(319)
|
456
|
821
|
2,251
|
Net fair value change due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated as at fair value
|
through profit or loss
|
390
|
324
|
67
|
1,747
|
55
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive
|
income
|
(3)
|
10
|
40
|
50
|
38
|
479
|
15
|
563
|
2,618
|
2,344
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
3,198
|
(735)
|
899
|
5,818
|
1,456
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
7,080
|
$
|
2,842
|
$
|
4,791
|
$
|
21,625
|
$
|
17,506
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
7,068
|
$
|
2,841
|
$
|
4,787
|
$
|
21,604
|
$
|
17,501
|
Non-controlling interests
|
12
|
1
|
4
|
21
|
5
|
$
|
7,080
|
$
|
2,842
|
$
|
4,791
|
$
|
21,625
|
$
|
17,506
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2022 1
|
Treasury -
|
Other components of equity
|
Preferred
|
Treasury -
|
FVOCI
securities
and loans
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
|
Common
|
Retained
|
Total equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
7,323
|
$
|
17,367
|
$
|
5
|
$
|
(275)
|
$
|
76,466
|
$
|
(1,527)
|
$
|
3,108
|
$
|
1,431
|
$
|
3,012
|
$
|
103,898
|
$
|
100
|
$
|
103,998
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital and other equity instruments
|
-
|
49
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
-
|
49
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
(98)
|
-
|
-
|
(884)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(982)
|
-
|
(982)
|
Redemption of preferred shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
50
|
1,034
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,084
|
-
|
1,084
|
Purchases of treasury shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(60)
|
(1,093)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,153)
|
-
|
(1,153)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,774)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,774)
|
-
|
(1,774)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on
|
other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(67)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(67)
|
(1)
|
(68)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(59)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(59)
|
-
|
(59)
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,876
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,876
|
6
|
3,882
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
479
|
(830)
|
2,580
|
963
|
2,713
|
3,192
|
6
|
3,198
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
7,323
|
$
|
17,318
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(334)
|
$
|
78,037
|
$
|
(2,357)
|
$
|
5,688
|
$
|
2,394
|
$
|
5,725
|
$
|
108,064
|
$
|
111
|
$
|
108,175
|
For the three months ended October 31, 2021 1
|
Treasury -
|
Other components of equity
|
Preferred
|
Treasury -
|
FVOCI
securities
and loans
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
|
Common
|
Retained
|
Total equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
7,473
|
$
|
17,713
|
$
|
(57)
|
$
|
(57)
|
$
|
68,951
|
$
|
107
|
$
|
2,389
|
$
|
(300)
|
$
|
2,196
|
$
|
96,219
|
$
|
91
|
$
|
96,310
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital and other equity instruments
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15
|
-
|
15
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Redemption of preferred shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
(750)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(750)
|
-
|
(750)
|
Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
205
|
994
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,199
|
-
|
1,199
|
Purchases of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(187)
|
(1,010)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,197)
|
-
|
(1,197)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
(2)
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,540)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,540)
|
-
|
(1,540)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on
|
other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(68)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(68)
|
-
|
(68)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
4
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,887
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,887
|
5
|
3,892
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
563
|
(195)
|
(334)
|
866
|
337
|
900
|
(1)
|
899
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
6,723
|
$
|
17,728
|
$
|
(39)
|
$
|
(73)
|
$
|
71,795
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
2,055
|
$
|
566
|
$
|
2,533
|
$
|
98,667
|
$
|
95
|
$
|
98,762
|
(1)
|
Derived from unaudited financial statements.
|
For the year ended October 31, 2022 1
|
Treasury -
|
Other components of equity
|
Preferred
|
Treasury -
|
FVOCI
securities
and loans
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
|
Common
|
Retained
|
Total equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
6,723
|
$
|
17,728
|
$
|
(39)
|
$
|
(73)
|
$
|
71,795
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
2,055
|
$
|
566
|
$
|
2,533
|
$
|
98,667
|
$
|
95
|
$
|
98,762
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital and other equity instruments
|
750
|
99
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
848
|
-
|
848
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
(509)
|
-
|
-
|
(4,917)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,426)
|
-
|
(5,426)
|
Redemption of preferred shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
(150)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(155)
|
-
|
(155)
|
Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
552
|
4,922
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,474
|
-
|
5,474
|
Purchases of treasury shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(518)
|
(5,183)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,701)
|
-
|
(5,701)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
2
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,946)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,946)
|
-
|
(6,946)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on
|
other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(247)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(247)
|
(5)
|
(252)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(56)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(56)
|
-
|
(56)
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15,794
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15,794
|
13
|
15,807
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,618
|
(2,269)
|
3,633
|
1,828
|
3,192
|
5,810
|
8
|
5,818
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
7,323
|
$
|
17,318
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(334)
|
$
|
78,037
|
$
|
(2,357)
|
$
|
5,688
|
$
|
2,394
|
$
|
5,725
|
$
|
108,064
|
$
|
111
|
$
|
108,175
|
For the year ended October 31, 2021 1
|
Treasury -
|
Other components of equity
|
Preferred
|
Treasury -
|
FVOCI
securities
and loans
|
Foreign
|
Cash flow
|
Total other
|
Equity
|
Non-
|
Common
|
Retained
|
Total equity
|
(Millions of Canadian dollars)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
5,948
|
$
|
17,628
|
$
|
(3)
|
$
|
(129)
|
$
|
59,806
|
$
|
(139)
|
$
|
4,632
|
$
|
(1,079)
|
$
|
3,414
|
$
|
86,664
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
86,767
|
Changes in equity
|
Issues of share capital and other equity instruments
|
2,250
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
(5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,345
|
-
|
2,345
|
Common shares purchased for cancellation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Redemption of preferred shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
(1,475)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,475)
|
-
|
(1,475)
|
Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
647
|
4,116
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,763
|
-
|
4,763
|
Purchases of treasury shares and other equity
|
instruments
|
-
|
-
|
(683)
|
(4,060)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,743)
|
-
|
(4,743)
|
Share-based compensation awards
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
-
|
(6)
|
Dividends on common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,158)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,158)
|
-
|
(6,158)
|
Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on
|
other equity instruments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(257)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(257)
|
(3)
|
(260)
|
Other
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
(10)
|
23
|
Net income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16,038
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16,038
|
12
|
16,050
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,344
|
51
|
(2,577)
|
1,645
|
(881)
|
1,463
|
(7)
|
1,456
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
6,723
|
$
|
17,728
|
$
|
(39)
|
$
|
(73)
|
$
|
71,795
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
2,055
|
$
|
566
|
$
|
2,533
|
$
|
98,667
|
$
|
95
|
$
|
98,762
|
(1)
|
Derived from audited financial statements.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. We may make forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the SEC, in reports to shareholders, and in other communications, including statements by our President and Chief Executive Officer. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals. The forward-looking information contained in this Earnings Release is presented for the purpose of assisting the holders of our securities and financial analysts in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "commit", "target", "objective", "plan" and "project" and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "might", "should", "could" or "would".
By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, that our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved, and that our actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors – many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – include: credit, market, liquidity and funding, insurance, operational, regulatory compliance (which could lead to us being subject to various legal and regulatory proceedings, the potential outcome of which could include regulatory restrictions, penalties and fines), strategic, reputation, competitive, model, legal and regulatory environment, systemic risks and other risks discussed in the risk sections of our annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 (the 2022 Annual Report); including business and economic conditions in the geographic regions in which we operate, Canadian housing and household indebtedness, information technology and cyber risks, geopolitical uncertainty, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, privacy, data and third party related risks, regulatory changes, culture and conduct risks, the effects of changes in government fiscal, monetary and other policies, tax risk and transparency, and the emergence of widespread health emergencies or public health crises such as pandemics and epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial market conditions and our business operations, and financial results, condition and objectives. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk section of our 2022 Annual Report.
We caution that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to us, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this Earnings Release are set out in the Economic, market and regulatory review and outlook section and for each business segment under the Strategic priorities and Outlook sections in our 2022 Annual Report. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
Additional information about these and other factors can be found in the risk sections of our 2022 Annual Report. Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the websites mentioned does not form part of this Earnings Release. All references in this Earnings Release to websites are inactive textual references and are for your information only.
ACCESS TO QUARTERLY RESULTS MATERIALS
Interested investors, the media and others may review this quarterly Earnings Release, quarterly results slides, supplementary financial information and our 2022 Annual Report at rbc.com/investorrelations.
Quarterly conference call and webcast presentation
Our quarterly conference call is scheduled for November 30, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (EST) and will feature a presentation about our fourth quarter and 2022 results by RBC executives. It will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. Interested parties can access the call live on a listen-only basis at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (416-340-2217, 866-696-5910, passcode 6983188#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. (EST).
Management's comments on results will be posted on our website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EST) from November 30, 2022 until February 28, 2023 at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 4264780#).
ABOUT RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 95,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
|
Trademarks used in this earnings release include the RBC LION & GLOBE Design, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA and RBC which are trademarks of Royal Bank of Canada used by Royal Bank of Canada and/or by its subsidiaries under license. All other trademarks mentioned in this earnings release, which are not the property of Royal Bank of Canada, are owned by their respective holders.
|
_________________________________________
|
1
|
Earnings per share (EPS).
|
2
|
Provision for credit losses (PCL).
|
3
|
Basis points (bps).
|
4
|
Return on equity (ROE). For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
|
5
|
This ratio is calculated by dividing Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) by risk-weighted assets, in accordance with OSFI's Basel III Capital Adequacy Requirements guideline.
|
6
|
Leverage ratio is calculated using OSFI's Leverage Requirements guideline.
|
7
|
When we say "we", "us", "our", or "RBC", we mean Royal Bank of Canada and its subsidiaries, as applicable.
|
8
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings is calculated as income (2022: $15,807 million; 2021: $16,050 million) before income taxes (2022: $4,302 million; 2021: $4,581 million) and PCL (2022: $484 million; 2021: $(753) million). This is a non-GAAP measure. For further information, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
|
9
|
Dealogic, based on global investment bank fees, Fiscal 2022.
|
10
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings is calculated as income (Q4 2022: $3,882 million; Q4 2021: $3,892 million) before income taxes (Q4 2022: $979 million; Q4 2021: $1,096 million) and PCL (Q4 2022: $381 million; Q4 2021: $(227) million). This is a Non-GAAP measure. For further information, refer to the Key Performance and Non-GAAP measures section on page 11 of this Earnings Release
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
For further information: Media Relations Contact: Gillian McArdle, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-842-4231; Christine Stewart, Director, Financial Communications, [email protected], 647-271-2821; Investor Relations Contacts: Asim Imran, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804, Marco Giurleo, Senior Director, Investor Relations, [email protected], 437-239-5374
