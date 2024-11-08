TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) has released an abridged version of its Q3 2024 Supplemental Financial Information package, which reflects the performance on a retrospective basis of the three business segments (Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management) associated with the previously announced realignment of the bank's executive team. The realignment does not impact the bank's Consolidated results.

The key revisions to the financial reporting structure are as follows:

Personal & Commercial Banking is now two standalone segments: Personal Banking and Commercial Banking.

RBC Direct Investing, which previously reported under the Personal & Commercial Banking segment, now reports under the Wealth Management segment.

The abridged version of the Q3 2024 Supplemental Financial Information package is now available on the RBC Investor Relations Website.

