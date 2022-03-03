TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced it has filed its notice of annual meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular for 2022 with securities regulators.

The circular contains information about RBC's annual meeting, which is scheduled to occur on April 7, 2022, including the election of directors and the appointment of the bank's auditor. ‎It also contains a detailed description of the board's assessment of the performance of RBC named executive officers for fiscal 2021 and related compensation decisions.

How we create value has always been as important as what we achieve. Guided by our Purpose, we are focused on delivering long-term, differentiated value for our clients, employees, communities, and shareholders. To learn more about how RBC is leading in accelerating the transition to a more inclusive and sustainable future, please refer to our newly released 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Performance Report, Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report, and Diversity & Inclusion Performance Report.

RBC is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular and the 2021 annual report to its shareholders. These documents can be found online on our website; the website of our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada; SEDAR; and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders.

The health and safety of our shareholders, employees, clients, and communities is a top priority. While we anticipate being able to hold an in-person annual meeting, we may consider holding a virtual-only meeting to ensure appropriate health and safety protocols. Please visit our website in advance of the meeting for the most current information about how to attend the meeting.

