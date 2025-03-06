TORONTO, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced it has filed its notice of annual and special meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular for 2025 with securities regulators.

The circular contains information about RBC's annual and special meeting, which is scheduled to occur on April 10, 2025, including (i) the election of directors, (ii) the appointment of the bank's auditor, (iii) the approval of certain amendments to the bank's stock option plan and (iv) approval of an amendment to by-law two regarding increasing the maximum aggregate board compensation amount. ‎It also contains a detailed description of the board's assessment of the performance of RBC named executive officers for fiscal 2024 and related compensation decisions.

RBC is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular and the 2024 annual report to its shareholders. These documents can be found online on our website; the website of our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada; SEDAR+; and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders.

We encourage shareholders and those interested in RBC's annual and special meeting to visit our website at rbc.com/annualmeetings in advance of the meeting for the most current information about attending the meeting.

