Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

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Royal Bank of Canada

Aug 27, 2026, 06:01 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.76 per share, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2026.

The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2026.

  • Series BO of $0.3678125 per share

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2026.

  • Series BW of $33.49 per share

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804

Media Contact:
Heather Colquhoun, Financial Communications, [email protected], 437-994-5044

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

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Royal Bank of Canada

About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and...

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