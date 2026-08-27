Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.76 per share, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2026.

The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2026.

Series BO of $0.3678125 per share

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2026.

Series BW of $33.49 per share

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804

Media Contact:

Heather Colquhoun, Financial Communications, [email protected], 437-994-5044

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada