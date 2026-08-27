Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

News provided byRoyal Bank of Canada
Aug 27, 2026, 06:01 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.76 per share, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2026.
The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2026.
- Series BO of $0.3678125 per share
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after November 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2026.
- Series BW of $33.49 per share
For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804
Media Contact:
Heather Colquhoun, Financial Communications, [email protected], 437-994-5044
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
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