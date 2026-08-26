RBC returns to the Toronto International Film Festival to celebrate the ideas that shape culture and connect communities

Festival staples RBC Red Carpet Gallery and RBC House are back in the spotlight

Key takeaways:

RBC marks its 19th year as a major partner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

RBC House is back as the premier destination for festival events, hosting the Los Angeles Times Studio presented by RBC for its fifth year

The RBC Red Carpet Gallery offers Avion Rewards members prime celebrity-spotting access, plus a chance to win 25,000 Avion Rewards points

The TIFF Black Excellence Brunch presented by RBC enters its fourth consecutive year and RBC is the Official Supporting Partner of the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala for the second year

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- As the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns, RBC is marking its 19-year legacy as major partner with a line-up of festival-favourite activations and events designed to celebrate the ideas that shape culture, transform perspectives and connect communities.

RBC House continues to be the leading destination for film and industry parties throughout the festival, and will host events featuring some of the festival's most anticipated premieres. Located at Petros82 restaurant in the heart of Toronto's Entertainment District, the space will also feature the Los Angeles Times Studio presented by RBC for its fifth year, offering a dedicated space to capture video interviews, photo portraits and compelling content with some of the biggest names at TIFF.

The RBC Red Carpet Gallery is back as one of the most coveted spots for celebrity spotting during TIFF, putting film fans front and centre on the red carpet. Located at David Pecaut Square (215 King Street West, Toronto) along the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet, the activation gives Avion Rewards Elite, Premium and Select members prime access to watch stars step out for their Gala premieres. Guests will receive a swag bag upon arrival (while supplies last), along with a chance to win a grand prize of 25,000 Avion Rewards points and more. Avion Rewards Elite and Premium members can reserve their spot in advance at https://rbctiff.com/ – registration is first-come, first-served and space is limited. Avion Rewards Select members and the general public can join via a same-day rush line, subject to available capacity.

The TIFF Black Excellence Brunch presented by RBC returns for the fourth consecutive year, continuing its legacy of recognizing, honouring and celebrating emerging Canadian talent and inclusivity in film. The gathering provides opportunities to connect, share and collectively grow by bringing together voices from the local and global film community.

For the second year, RBC is proud to be an Official Supporting Partner of the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala, taking place on September 13. A cornerstone of the Festival calendar, the Gala is an annual fundraiser dedicated to advancing TIFF's year-round programming and its mission of broadening perspectives through the art of film. The evening honours standout contributors to entertainment – from accomplished actors and directors to emerging creators making their mark on the industry.

Beyond the festival, RBC is a long-standing supporter of creatives, equipping the next generation of talent with the tools, connections and opportunities needed to build lasting careers, while championing greater inclusivity and prosperity in communities across the country. Through RBC's ongoing collaboration with TIFF, the Share Her Journey Initiative has opened meaningful doors for women creators in screen-based storytelling, closing gaps at the production and industry-access level through more deliberate infrastructure for visibility, mentorship and career advancement.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

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Media Contact:

Nicholas Davison, RBC Brand Communications

SOURCE RBC