Meeting to be held virtually on April 7, 2022

TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced its annual meeting of common shareholders on April 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) has been changed to a virtual-only format. This change in format comes as a result of the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case which has impacted a number of critical annual meeting staff members and participants. This change is being made in accordance with RBC's COVID-19 protocols, and reflects RBC's ongoing commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, clients, shareholders, and communities.

We welcome the participation of shareholders who will be able to engage in the full annual meeting via a live video webcast. For more information and to register for the event, visit our Investor Relations website: https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/annual-meetings.html.

