TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced revisions to its financial reporting structure to align with management reporting changes in its Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS) reporting segment. Effective November 1, 2022 I&TS' three businesses will be reported as follows:

Investor Services will report under the Wealth Management segment as a standalone line of business

Treasury Services will report under the Capital Markets segment as part of Global Markets

Transaction Banking will report under the Capital Markets segment as part of Corporate & Investment Banking

The I&TS businesses that are integrating with Capital Markets and Wealth Management for reporting purposes will continue to create value for their respective clients and for RBC.

This realignment does not impact the previously announced proposed sale of the European & UK asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence ("European business") to CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander. The completion of the contemplated transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and antitrust approvals, and is expected to take place by the end of the third quarter of the 2023 calendar year. Until closing of the transaction, results of the European business will be reported under the Wealth Management segment.

An abridged version of the supplemental financial information package reflecting the realignment on a retrospective basis is now available at rbc.com/investorrelations .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 95,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our financial reporting structure, our goals for maximizing client service, structural synergies and operational efficiencies and the expected closing of the transaction involving CACEIS,. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of assisting the holders of our securities and financial analysts in understanding the proposed reporting segment realignment and related impacts and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "commit", "target", "objective", "plan" and "project" and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "might", "should", "could" or "would".

By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, that our financial performance or other objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved, and that our actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors – many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – include: credit, market, liquidity and funding, insurance, operational, regulatory compliance (which could lead to us being subject to various legal and regulatory proceedings, the potential outcome of which could include regulatory restrictions, penalties and fines), strategic, reputation, competitive, model, legal and regulatory environment, systemic risks and other risks discussed in the risk sections of our 2022 Annual Report including business and economic conditions in the geographic regions in which we operate, Canadian housing and household indebtedness, information technology and cyber risks, geopolitical uncertainty, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, privacy, data and third-party related risks, regulatory changes, culture and conduct risks, the effects of changes in government fiscal, monetary and other policies, tax risk and transparency, and the emergence of widespread health emergencies or public health crises such as pandemics and epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial market conditions and our business operations, and financial results, condition and objectives. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk section of our 2022 Annual Report.

We caution that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to us, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set out in the Economic, market and regulatory review and outlook section and for each business segment under the Strategic priorities and Outlook sections in our 2022 Annual Report.

Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Asim Imran, 416-955-7804, [email protected]; Media Contact: Gillian McArdle, 416-842-4231, [email protected]