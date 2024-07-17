Royal Bank of Canada announces Institutional NVCC Preferred Share Issue

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) and (NYSE: RY) today announced a domestic public offering of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BW ("Preferred Shares Series BW").

Royal Bank of Canada will issue to certain institutional investors 600 thousand Preferred Shares Series BW priced at $1,000 per share to raise gross proceeds of $600 million.

The Preferred Shares Series BW will yield 6.698 per cent annually, payable semi-annually, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada, for the initial period ending November 24, 2029. Thereafter, the dividend rate will reset every five years at a rate equal to 3.40 per cent over the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield.

Subject to regulatory approval, the bank may redeem the Preferred Shares Series BW in whole or in part at par, during the period from October 24, 2029 to and including November 24, 2029 and during the period from October 24 to and including November 24 every five years thereafter, on not less than 15 days and not more than 60 days' notice.

RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead agent on the issue. The expected closing date is July 24, 2024. We routinely undertake funding transactions to maintain strong capital ratios and a cost effective capital structure. Net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general banking purposes.

The Preferred Shares Series BW will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the bank's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 26, 2024, to be filed on or about July 19, 2024 with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

Access to the shelf prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents. The base shelf prospectus is accessible, and the shelf prospectus supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

An electronic or paper copy of the shelf prospectus supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from RBC Dominion Securities Inc. by contacting 416-842-6311 or email at [email protected], by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The Preferred Shares Series BW have not been and will not be registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact: Investor Contact: Asim Imran, [email protected], Investor Relations, 416-955-7804; Media contact: Fiona McLean, [email protected], Corporate Communications, 437-778-3506