TORONTO, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 10, 2026, were elected as directors of Royal Bank of Canada at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Mirko Bibic 703,713,924 98.92 % 7,664,724 1.08 % Andrew A. Chisholm 702,869,082 98.80 % 8,509,487 1.20 % Jacynthe Coté 694,809,114 97.67 % 16,569,404 2.33 % Toos N. Daruvala 704,234,858 99.00 % 7,143,740 1.00 % Cynthia Devine 701,334,165 98.59 % 10,044,433 1.41 % Roberta L. Jamieson 704,016,336 98.97 % 7,362,261 1.03 % David McKay 708,199,754 99.55 % 3,178,844 0.45 % Amanda Norton 708,542,126 99.60 % 2,831,437 0.40 % Barry Perry 708,759,905 99.63 % 2,618,693 0.37 % Maryann Turcke 696,808,654 97.95 % 14,569,944 2.05 % Thierry Vandal 702,577,187 98.76 % 8,801,410 1.24 % Frank Vettese 708,665,298 99.62 % 2,712,299 0.38 % Jeffery Yabuki 706,982,575 99.38 % 4,395,023 0.62 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders will be available shortly at www.rbc.com/annualmeetings and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:

Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected]

Media contact:

Ingrid Mone, RBC Corporate Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada