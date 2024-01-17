TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BO (the "Series BO shares") on February 24, 2024. There are currently 14,000,000 Series BO shares outstanding.

Subject to certain conditions set out in the prospectus supplement dated October 29, 2018 (the "Prospectus") relating to the issuance of the Series BO shares, the holders of the Series BO shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series BO shares, on a one-for-one basis, into NVCC Non-Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares Series BP (the "Series BP shares") on February 24, 2024. On such date, holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series BO shares into Series BP shares will continue to hold their Series BO shares. The conversion will occur on February 26 being the first business day following the conversion date of February 24 as identified in the Prospectus, which falls on a Saturday. The foregoing conversion rights are subject to the following:

if Royal Bank of Canada determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series BP shares outstanding after taking into account all shares tendered for conversion on February 24, 2024 , then holders of Series BO shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series BP shares, and alternatively, if Royal Bank of Canada determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series BO shares after February 24, 2024 , then all remaining Series BO shares will automatically be converted into Series BP shares on a one-for-one basis on February 24, 2024 .

In either case, Royal Bank of Canada will give written notice to that effect to holders of Series BO shares no later than February 17, 2024.

The dividend rate applicable for the Series BO shares for the 5-year period from and including February 24, 2024 to, but excluding, February 24, 2029, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series BP shares for the 3-month period from and including February 24, 2024 to, but excluding, May 24, 2024, will be determined and announced by way of a press release on January 25, 2024.

Beneficial owners of Series BO shares who wish to exercise their conversion rights should instruct their broker or other nominee to exercise such rights during the conversion period, which runs from January 25, 2024 until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on February 9, 2024.

