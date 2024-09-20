Royal Air Force Red Arrows Land in St. John's for the Final Stop of the Canadian Tour

Renowned aerobatic team to perform a flypast over St. John's Harbour concluding a five-week Canadian journey of air displays and public engagements

ST JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the United Kingdom's renowned Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team (RAFAT) will land in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, to complete Maple Hawk 2024 - a series of events across Eastern Canada. The Red Arrows have captivated the attention of aviation enthusiasts across Canada since early August. Now, the team will deliver a final performance, honouring the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) 100th anniversary while celebrating their own 60th Diamond Season.

After a series of performances flying past some of Canada's most renowned landmarks and partaking in several air shows in Halifax, Niagara Falls, Toronto, Ottawa, London, and Montreal, the Red Arrows' journey comes to a close in Newfoundland and Labrador. Maple Hawk 2024 celebrates the deep bond between Canada and the UK, offering each city a chance to engage with both nations' rich cultural and historical ties.

Beyond the spectacular displays, communities and students have been given the unique opportunity to interact with the pilots and crew. Through partnerships with schools, training institutes and organisations such as Let's Talk Science , the tour has also offered a hands-on look at advancements in aerospace technology and STEM initiatives all to help shape research and development for future generations.

British High Commissioner to Canada, Susannah Goshko CMG , stated: "As we conclude Maple Hawk 2024 and reflect on the past few months, we're grateful for the strong partnership between our two nations. Throughout the tour, our focus has remained on inspiring the younger generation and showcasing the UK's dedication to exceptional achievements in science and innovation. We hope these impactful engagements will ignite an interest in STEM and encourage students to pursue degrees from top UK universities in these studies. We are thankful to everyone supporting us and our teams."

The final stop is especially significant in recognising the support given to the High Commission team by the community of St. John's when they were supporting the rescue efforts related to the Titan submersible last year. The city's response during that time reflects its spirit of kindness and solidarity.

"We are honoured to host the Red Arrows for their final Eastern Canadian flypast, and take part in their 60th anniversary celebrations, as well as the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force," says Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Dr. Andrew Furey . "Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have a profound respect for those who have served and continue to serve our great nation and cherish the important connections between our province and the United Kingdom."

Members of the public are invited to look up over St. John's Harbour at around 18:00 NDT.

About the Red Arrows:

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows showcase the excellence of the RAF and represent the United Kingdom both at home and overseas. The team consists of pilots and more than 100 support personnel and technicians. Each of the pilots has previous fast-jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier. As one of the world's most celebrated aerobatic teams and recognisable British brands, the Red Arrows have performed some 5,000 displays in 57 countries since 1965 – aiming to entertain, inspire and inform. Flying nine British-built Hawk fast-jets, 2024 is the team's 60th diamond display season.

