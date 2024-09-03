British High Commission opens new building in Ottawa and celebrates Canadian-UK bond with Red Arrows

Red Arrows and Snowbirds to carry out a flypast down the Ottawa River marking the opening of the new British High Commission building and the fourth stop of the Maple Hawk Canadian Tour

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The British High Commission in Ottawa is thrilled to announce the official opening of its new office. It welcomes the Royal Air Force (RAF) aerobatic display team, commonly known as the Red Arrows, for its fourth leg of the Maple Hawk 2024 tour. This event marks a significant milestone in the modern Canada-UK relationship and spotlights the strong bond between both nations.

On Wednesday, September 4, UK Minister for North America, Stephen Doughty MP will open the new building adjacent to the Earnscliffe National Historic Site, the official residence for British High Commissioners for over 90 years. The greenest UK diplomatic building, targeting LEED Gold Status (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, the office incorporates cutting-edge sustainable technologies and design, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility and innovation.

As the Red Arrows continue on the Maple Hawk 2024 tour in support of the Royal Canadian Air Force's centenary year, the British Red Arrows and Canadian Snowbirds will perform a flypast over the Ottawa River, providing a visual tribute, representing the strong ties between the UK and Canada.

The Red Arrows will proceed to the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa Air Show on September 7 and 8. In addition to the aerial displays, the Red Arrows in partnership with Let's Talk Science will host an engaging presentation at Carleton University. This event aims to inspire young Canadians to pursue careers in STEM fields, highlighting the importance of education and innovation for the future of both countries.

British High Commissioner to Canada Susannah Goshko, CMG, says, "This is an exciting moment for the UK and Canada partnership, the opening of our new location, coinciding with the Red Arrows' fourth stop of the Maple Hawk tour emphasises our shared commitment to innovation and the continual development of our modern relationship. We are excited to continue fostering these connections and inspiring future generations to build on our strong foundation of collaboration."

To further support the official opening and celebrate the Royal Air Forces' 60th Diamond Season with the RCAF, the Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, Stephen Doughty will conduct his first official visit to Canada.

About the British High Commission:

The British High Commission in Ottawa is the UK Government's main diplomatic mission in Canada. Along with Consulates-General in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, we work closely with the Canadian government and partners across the country to develop and maintain a wide range of substantive partnerships of real value to both countries. These partnerships cover business, defence, climate change, science and innovation, education, and culture.

About the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign:

The GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign is the UK's international communications programme. It enhances the UK's global reputation and drives economic growth by encouraging international audiences to visit, study, trade, invest, live and work in the UK. GREAT is one of the world's most impactful nation branding and marketing initiatives, providing the UK government's international network with a high-quality, consistent brand used by 26 government departments and arms-length bodies. It successfully promotes the UK's strengths in 164 countries.

About the Red Arrows:

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows showcase the excellence of the RAF and represent the United Kingdom both at home and overseas. The team consists of pilots and more than 100 support personnel and technicians. Each of the pilots has previous fast-jet, operational experience flying the Tornado, Typhoon or Harrier. As one of the world's most celebrated aerobatic teams and recognisable British brands, the Red Arrows have performed some 5,000 displays in 57 countries since 1965 – aiming to entertain, inspire and inform. Flying nine British-built Hawk fast-jets, 2024 is the team's 60th diamond display season.

