ROXODUS MUSIC FESTIVAL Equipment and Promotional Items up for Auction

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - DANBURY GLOBAL, has announced that it has been ordered to Auction the remaining equipment and promotional items for the ROXODUS MUSIC FESTIVAL.

The ROXODUS Event was unexpectedly cancelled when the organizing company, MF Live Inc., filed for bankruptcy leaving both would be concert-goers and musicians hung out to dry.

Danbury will be liquidating assets from the cancelled festival along with other electronics and professional audio and visual equipment; Some of the highlights from the auction include (2) Nottingham Analogue turntables (worth over $50,000 new): (2) Usher BE-20 loudspeakers, (14) new and never used glamping tents: a fully functional fire truck; professional cameras; a Celestron HD telescope (worth over $17,000 new); staging; trusses; commercial kitchen equipment; plus a large quantity of clothing and promotional items.

Originally scheduled for mid-July 2019 at the Edenvale Airport, just north of Toronto, Ontario, this epic music event was scheduled to feature notable musicians like Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, PeteFrampton, Billy Idol, Blondie and others.

These assets from MF Live Inc. will be sold at a Non-Reserved Auction taking place from Thursday, November 21 to Tuesday, November 26. 'Non-Reserve' means that all items must be sold regardless of the price offered. All bidding for the auction sale takes place online only and the items can be viewed at 385 Dundas Street North, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada N1R 5R1.

This Auction is open to the public and dealers. Special preview dates are Friday, November 22 and Monday, November 25 – 8:30 am to 4 pm EST.



This Auction is being conducted by Danbury Global, Toronto. Danbury Global is a hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on the disposition of retail and wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Danbury's services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations of wholesale inventories, and onsite and online public auctions.

