When it comes to choose among guests (takeout and delivery), Les Rôtisseries Benny was no doubt the clear winner during the conducted survey. The brand nestled in the South Shore has a very strong presence and reputation among the community that has position the brand as the best within their category.

It's all in the chicken, sauce and service

To determine the final ranking, respondents were asked which restaurant offered the best chicken, best service, best rotisserie and the best sauce. When it comes to all categories, Les Rôtisseries Benny was found to be the best and dominating the market by a landslide.

"The results are clear. According to its customers, Les Rôtisseries Benny is THE best rotisserie on the South Shore of Montreal: best rotisserie chicken, best chicken sauce, best service and best rotisserie in general. The brand stands out among the rest." Christian Bourque, Executive Vice-President and Partner, Léger.

The family beyond the food

Even after the brand was purchased by Foodtastic back in 2019, Les Rôtisseries Benny was determined to keep offering the same experience that built its fame in the south shore region by keeping its traditional recipes and its loyal staff.

Across the eight Les Rôtisseries Benny restaurants, you can find members of staff who have been working for the company since they were 16 and have since grown within its ranks. Alexandre Joly, Director or Operations is among them, having been with the brand for 25 years now. "I am not an exception! We have some of our territory managers who have been with us for 20, 30, even 35 years. We are really proud of the family we have built across our stores." say Joly

Over 60 years,

is a leading rotisserie style chicken chain in the province. The business as continued to evolved over the last 50 years. Honouring family traditions, the brand still uses its secret recipes passed down through generations. Les Rôtisseries Benny offers the best chicken using the slow cooking technique, locally-sourced, grain-fed poultry and air chilled chicken.

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including, Second Cup, Au Coq, La Belle et La Boeuf, Monza, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Rôtisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, Bacaro, Rôtisserie Joliette, Tommy Café, Gatto Matto, La Chambre, L'Gros Luxe, Fusée, Copper Branch, Milestone and Pita Pit. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business with over 650 restaurants and $650 million in annualized sales.

