MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Stéphan Morency, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fondaction and of the Bâtirente and Fondaction Combination, announces the appointment of Rose Marcello to the key role of Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. She takes over from Claire Bisson, who will retire at the end of June 2026 after a structured and smooth transition period.

Rose Marcello (CNW Group/Fondaction)

As head of investment portfolios and development capital investments in their various forms, Rose Marcello will lead an experienced and dedicated team. Together, these individuals uphold the mission of the organization, which prioritizes an ambitious impact investing approach.

Stéphan Morency states: "Rose is a talented financial professional whose investment outlook aligns perfectly with our organization's mission: offering individuals and organizations committed to social and environmental progress the opportunity to invest intentionally in the economy they want. Her appointment strengthens our ability to evolve our listed investment and private investment strategies in a complex market environment, giving the organization a strategic advantage."

Rose Marcello points out: "Throughout my career, I've been guided by the belief that capital can be deployed to create value in a way that's consistent with our values. Today, I'm joining an organization that's committed to delivering the best risk-return-sustainability balance--and one that's empowering itself to achieve this. I embrace this mandate with enthusiasm: building a sustainable future that meets the expectations of the individuals and institutions who entrust us with their savings and capital."

Rose Marcello has nearly 20 years of experience in portfolio management, investment strategies, sustainable investing and manager selection across multiple asset classes.

Until very recently, she was Vice-President and Head of Investment Strategy and Client Solutions at iA Global Asset Management. She previously held management and leadership roles at Coriel Capital and Addenda Capital, after beginning her career at State Street Trust in Montréal.

With an MBA from Université Laval, a master's degree in finance from IAE Lille, and CFA designation since 2013, Rose stands out for her solid expertise, rigorous approach to investing, and strong collaborative skills.

About the organization

Fondaction and Bâtirente--the labour-sponsored fund and group retirement plan established at the CSN's initiative--have joined forces to form a new organization that uses group savings as a catalyst for social and environmental progress.

In partnership with Fondaction Asset Management, this new group develops sustainable and impact-driven savings and investment solutions. Its offerings are aimed at socially conscious individuals and groups who want their savings to reflect their values and help build the world in which they want to live. In 2026, it has more than $6 billion in funds and assets under management, including for nearly 250,000 people who have chosen to entrust their savings to it.

SOURCE Fondaction

Marie-Christine Fiset, Senior Advisor, Communications and Public Relations, [email protected]