Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project -- Public comments invited on the draft environmental assessment report and potential conditions

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Joint Assessment Committee (Joint Committee), comprising of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) and the Cree Nation Government, invite the public and Indigenous peoples to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report for the proposed Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project, located north of the Cree Nation of Nemaska, Quebec, in the Eeyou Istchee territory.

The draft report includes the Committee's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, and the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up programs.

The Joint Committee also invites comments on the draft potential conditions prepared as part of the environmental assessment of the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until April 16, 2021.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80005). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

To learn more about the federal review process and how you can get involved, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaa c .

The Joint Committee recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Committee continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

Following the public comment period, the draft Environmental Assessment Report and potential conditions will be finalized taking into account the comments received and provided to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. The Minister will then make a decision on whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

In 2019, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (formerly the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency) and the Cree Nation Government signed an Agreement under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 regarding the environmental assessment of the Rose lithium-tantalum and James Bay lithium mining projects. As part of this agreement, they delegated any required activities under CEAA 2012 to the Joint Assessment Committee which comprises of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government





This is the first co-drafted environmental assessment between the federal and Cree Nation governments. It is an excellent example of how the Government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to renewing relationships with Indigenous communities through recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.

