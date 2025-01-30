Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project - Public Comments Invited on Proposed Amendments to the Decision Statement

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project, an open-pit lithium and tantalum mine located north of the Cree Nation of Nemaska, Quebec, in the Eeyou Istchee territory.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project was approved in 2021, it became subject to legally-binding conditions that Critical Elements Corporation (the proponent) must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects.

Since then, the proponent has submitted information to IAAC regarding further proposed project changes. The proponent wishes to add a camp for workers, including a domestic wastewater treatment system with surface discharge and the operation of two borrow pits. These changes will not lead to an increase in the mine output.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the analysis of these changes, which includes proposed amendments to the Decision Statement, and provide feedback. Please note this comment period is strictly on the proposed amendments to the Decision Statement. The project approval cannot be amended.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until March 1st, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80005). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit the IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

