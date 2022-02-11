Comprehensive selections designed for the Québec consumer

HUNTINGDON, QC, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Major Québec cannabis producer, distributer, and marketer ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE") announced today the rollout of its newest brand, Promenade. The Promenade line will be commercialized through the Société Québécoise de Cannabis (SQDC). Under the new brand comes the introduction of two new products thanks to the ROSE offering.

Promenade's inaugural products include Pennywise 1:1 and Pine Tar Kush; strains which are sustainably grown in hydroponics.

Pennywise 1:1 is a hydroponically cultivated genetic cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper. Its main feature is an equal balance between THC and CBD. Classified as a hybrid, the 3.5g dried flower includes dominant terpenes myrcene, guaiol and bisabolol and carries aromas which are sweet, earthy and woody. This product is available at $20.00.

Also grown hydroponically, Pine Tar Kush comes in a 28g dried flower format. Producing fern green buds covered with trichomes, this indica strain promotes woody, skunk and diesel aromas. This product is available at $125.80.

"ROSE prides itself with a deeply rooted history in Québec and a commitment to offering quality products to consumers. Our new line from Promenade not only proves this, but it makes good products more accessible. This is why we work so hard to deliver quality offerings for the Québec market," stated ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino.

The new Promenade line of cannabis products hit virtual shelves this week on the SQDC website and adds itself to the already robust portfolio from ROSE LifeScience.

"The quality of our products is once again on display. We are proud of this, and are very excited to continue expanding Promenade with more new offerings," added Mr. Zaffino.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the provincial market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

