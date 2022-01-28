New partnership puts ecological responsibility at the fore

HUNTINGDON, QC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Major Québec cannabis producer, distributer, and marketer ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE") today announced a new partnership with the artisanal hemp producer Après La Pluie, based out of Bedford, QC.



From the soil-rich area of Québec's Eastern Townships, Après La Pluie specializes in growing outdoor, non-psychoactive varieties of the cannabis flower using only ecologically regenerative methods. Their products are derived specifically from the terroir and agricultural values of the region.

"This partnership is a testament to how valuable organic, traditional growing practices are to the consumer, and especially to the cannabis industry overall," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "Après La Pluie is doing and making things in Québec with a truly responsible vision. The result is the proof that this province is setting the bar for sustainable cannabis production."

With the partnership announcement comes the Québec launch of a CBD-specific product under the inaugural brand Six Lunes.

"Our mission is to truly implement the sustainable cultivation of cannabis in Québec's terroir," said Founder and Master Grower of Après La Pluie, Aurélien Pochard, whose experience is rooted in traditional agricultural culture. "With Six Lunes, consumers will see there is an alternative to mass production. We can grow high-quality craft cannabis while ensuring the sustainability of our region's farmland."

The company has designed its eco-responsible outdoor practises to have a minimal environmental footprint. The team works to achieve this by growing organically outdoors, without artificial light or heating and using compostable materials. Soil preservation is a major principle of regenerative agriculture, which Après La Pluie upholds.

At the helm of Après La Pluie operations, Pochard is joined by Co-Founder Alla Malyezyk.

"Working together and sharing our values with an industry leader like ROSE means the world to us," said Malyezyk. "But, more importantly, it empowers Quebecers to make sustainable, ecologically responsible decisions around cannabis."

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

Under majority owner Pure Sun Farms, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the provincial market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About Après La Pluie

Operating exclusively on the principles of regenerative agriculture, Après La Pluie is an artisanal hemp producer, located in the Eastern Townships of Québec. The ecologically focused company specializes in non-psychoactive cannabis products grown outdoors, leaving minimal environmental impact. For more information, visit apreslapluie.ca.

About Six Lunes

Six Lunes is a Québec cannabis brand offering premium, outdoor-grown CBD products, stemming from the wisdom of farming practices used in the terroir of Québec's Eastern Townships. Each product is hand crafted, hand trimmed, and cured for a minimum of 60 days. The brand's mission is to help people connect more positively with nature, with themselves and with their surroundings.

