New partnership bolsters cannabis options in Québec

HUNTINGDON, QC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

The news follows the recent industry-impacting business combination between Tilray (an existing ROSE partner) and Aphria Inc.— creating the world's leading cannabis company. As a result, Huntingdon, Québec's ROSE is now an official partner to the new entity, representing an array of recreational cannabis brands in Québec.



"Expanding new business in Québec is always exciting," said ROSE LifeScience President and CEO Davide Zaffino, of the partnership which includes sale, supply, distribution, and marketing. "Québec is the third largest cannabis market in the country. Partnerships like this show us why."

The partnership between ROSE and Tilray first launched in December of 2018 with ROSE representing five of Tilray's adult-use recreational cannabis brands. The newly expanded partnership with ROSE will now represent the full Tilray portfolio inclusive of Grail, Marley Natural, Dubon, La Batch, Broken Coast, Riff, Solei, Good Supply, B!NGO and P'tite Pof. This means that ROSE will now be representing the entire Tilray Portfolio — spanning from ultra-premium options to accessible value brands from across Canada.

Davide Zaffino, ROSE LifeScience President and CEO stated, "Tilray believes in us and investing in the Québec market, so expanding our relationship through this new partnership not only shows we are on the right track together but is a testament to their vision. To have Tilray's full confidence means a lot to everyone at ROSE. We believe it's another opportunity for communities, businesses and consumers in Québec to rally around the cannabis industry responsibly and continue to help it advance in the right way."

Bernie Yeung, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Tilray stated, "We're proud to expand our distribution partnership with ROSE in Quebec and have full confidence that together we'll continue to grow our business."

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

As a private Quebec company founded by a group of seasoned executives with extensive experience in highly regulated industries, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing and logistics, ROSE plays a key role in the Québec market. ROSE not only produces remarkable cannabis, but also provides complete marketing services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. ROSE is also the company behind the micro-producer collective DLYS. For more information, visit www.roselifesience.ca.

About Tilray®

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.Tilray.com.

SOURCE ROSE LifeScience

For further information: For ROSE media inquiries, please contact: Valentine Vaillant, VP, Marketing and Sales, [email protected], 438 989-6654