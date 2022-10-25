ROSE LifeScience advancing cannabis 2.0 market in Québec

Pure Laine brand brings new products, design features to expanding category

HUNTINGDON, QC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a major Québec cannabis producer, distributor, and marketer, has expanded its product portfolio, bringing new selections into the cannabis 2.0 category, exclusively for Québec consumers.

After receiving authorization to sell 2.0 products from Health Canada earlier this year, ROSE has introduced THC capsules, hashish and infused pre-rolls, under its value brand Pure Laine, into the quickly evolving segment of the cannabis market.

"As our industry grows, Québec consumers are showing us the type of products they are looking for," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "With Pure Laine, we've always responded in an accessible, reliable way. Making affordable 2.0 products with key design features is a natural extension of that service," added Zaffino.

Pure Laine's latest 2.0 products available in Québec include:

Bouquet Infusé: A high-potency, high-flavour product, this infused pre-roll is covered with visible kief to increase THC content and consistency. This particular design feature is also known to retain a broader range of terpenes than a traditional dried-flower pre-roll.

Boule de Laine: In Québec's third-largest category, hashish, Pure Laine brings this malleable, boldly aromatic, and consistent product to the shelf and offers great value for consumers.

Pépites: To provide a solution for those not wishing to inhale cannabis, Pure Laine has also released a soft-gel THC capsule, featuring a cannabis distillate, again, at great value.

"Pure Laine is about making things easier and more affordable for consumers here in Québec," said Valentine Vaillant, Chief Commercial Officer. "At the end of the day, they are the one's helping guide the industry forward in the right way."

This 2.0 product line from Pure Laine, adds Vaillant, is the result of ROSE's priority to continue working closely with both consumers and Québec-specific insights.

Since obtaining its commercial licence in 2021, the ROSE family has successfully launched seven cannabis brands. As part of its expansion, the Québec company also continues to work with exceptional partners from across Canada to help bring a diverse range of products to the national market.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that consumers benefit from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis in Québec and across Canada. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the Québec market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offering in Québec and throughout Canada. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About Pure Laine

ROSE LifeScience Inc. created Pure Laine to make quality cannabis more accessible for consumers. By putting affordable reliability behind its wide selection of product size, format, aromas, and flavours, Pure Laine makes consumer choices simple in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

