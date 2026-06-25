Rooty Goes Coast-to-Coast: A&W Drops the Ultimate Canadian Summer Accessory

News provided byA&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)
Jun 25, 2026, 04:00 ET
Limited-edition Rooty keychains celebrate Canada's road trip culture, inviting guests to collect all five Rooty collectibles.
VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Rooty is officially hitting the road as your summertime sidekick! Starting June 29th, A&W is dropping the limited-edition Canadian Rooty Collection, available exclusively in A&W Restaurants.
Pack your bags, Rooty is coming along for the ride! Each five-inch plush collectible keychain is dressed and ready for the best of Canadian summers--from lakes and trails to rodeos. Guests can collect five unique designs, each inspired by a different Canadian adventure. Consider each Rooty to be the ultimate summer sidekick:
- Rodeo Rooty
- Hiking Rooty
- Paddling Rooty
- Poutine Rooty
- Fishing Rooty
A&W is celebrated as a staple of the Canadian road trip, and now you can take Rooty along for the ride. Bring your favourite Rooty everywhere by clipping him onto your keys or bag.
"This limited-edition collection was designed to capture distinctly Canadian summers, featuring some of our favourite activities," says Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W Canada. "We hope Rooty brings a touch of joy and Canadian pride to guests all across the country."
Ready to start your Rooty collection? Visit any A&W location starting June 29th, and add your Rooty to your favourite combo for $4.99 or purchase it individually for $9.99. They are only available while supplies last, so don't wait to grab these keepsakes before they're gone.
About A&W Canada
A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,100+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca
SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)
For media inquiries : Jacky Le, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP
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