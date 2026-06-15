Greatness Returns: The A&W Root Beer® Float is Back

A Canadian classic makes its limited-time comeback as the ultimate nostalgic summer treat.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian legend is making a long-awaited comeback. Yes, it's official, A&W's iconic Root Beer Float is back for a limited time to kick off the hot summer season. It marks the return of a ritual Canadians know and love: slowing down, leaning in and savouring every frosty sip.

A&W's Root Beer Float is now back for a limited time, inviting Canadians to experience the return of a beloved treat.

The A&W Root Beer Float isn't just a drink; it is nostalgia in a frosty mug for generations of Canadians. The dreamy combination of velvety, creamy vanilla ice cream paired with fizzy, crisp, ice-cold A&W Root Beer captured many Canadians' sweet summer memories, which earned it a cult status. Even when it disappeared from the menu, the memories lived on with Canadians who patiently waited and demanded its return. And now their wish has come true.

At the heart of it all is A&W Root Beer, Canada's favourite Root Beer. The secret recipe has long been loved for its bold, refreshing flavour, signature creamy finish, and unmistakable bite of spice that sets it apart from the rest.

"There is something magical about the connection Canadians have with our Root Beer Floats," says Susan Senecal, CEO and President of A&W Canada. "They are woven into the fabric of Canadian summers, from nostalgic road trip pit stops to savouring a float in the frosty mug with the whole family. We're excited to revive this tradition today, inviting both long-time fans and a new generation to enjoy this timeless treat together."

A&W is bringing back the iconic Root Beer Float for a limited time, inviting Canadians to experience the return of a beloved treat. Visit your local A&W or order on the A&W mobile app starting June 15th to get a refreshing A&W Root Beer Float, while supplies last.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,100+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)

For media inquiries : Jacky Le, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP