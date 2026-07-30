On August 6th, the A&W Root Beer™ Float is FREE for A&W Rewards™ Members!

A&W is treating Canadians to Free Floats on National Root Beer Float Day.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- A&W is serving up the sweetest deal for Canadians on August 6th. Following the highly anticipated summer return of its iconic Root Beer Float, A&W Canada is taking the celebration to the next level by offering FREE Root Beer Floats on National Root Beer Float Day: August 6th.

For one day only, with any purchase of $2 or more, A&W Rewards members can redeem a *FREE refreshing Root Beer Float exclusively through the A&W mobile app. This is A&W's way of saying thank you to the generations of Canadians who've kept the love for this legendary treat alive.

A&W is treating Canadians to Free Floats on National Root Beer Float Day on August 6th.

"This summer, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate the return of our beloved A&W Root Beer Floats. Whether you're stopping by during a summer road trip or looking for a sweet escape from the heat, make sure to mark August 6th on your calendar to get a taste of greatness for free!" says Susan Senecal, CEO and President of A&W Canada.

How to Redeem Your Free Float:

When: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 (all day, while supplies last).

Thursday, August 6th, 2026 (all day, while supplies last). Who: A&W Rewards members on the mobile app.

A&W Rewards members on the mobile app. How: Download the A&W mobile app, create an account, check your "Offers" section to redeem your Free* Float by ordering ahead in the mobile app or scanning in-restaurant.

*A&W Floats Free with a minimum $2 purchase, before taxes, on the A&W mobile app. Available exclusively for A&W Rewards members, while supplies last, at participating locations. Limit one per person.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's Original Burger Chain with over 1,100+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family™, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger™, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)

For media inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP