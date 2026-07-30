On August 6th, the A&W Root Beer™ Float is FREE for A&W Rewards™ Members!

News provided byA&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)
Jul 30, 2026, 13:05 ET
A&W is treating Canadians to Free Floats on National Root Beer Float Day.
VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- A&W is serving up the sweetest deal for Canadians on August 6th. Following the highly anticipated summer return of its iconic Root Beer Float, A&W Canada is taking the celebration to the next level by offering FREE Root Beer Floats on National Root Beer Float Day: August 6th.
For one day only, with any purchase of $2 or more, A&W Rewards members can redeem a *FREE refreshing Root Beer Float exclusively through the A&W mobile app. This is A&W's way of saying thank you to the generations of Canadians who've kept the love for this legendary treat alive.
"This summer, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate the return of our beloved A&W Root Beer Floats. Whether you're stopping by during a summer road trip or looking for a sweet escape from the heat, make sure to mark August 6th on your calendar to get a taste of greatness for free!" says Susan Senecal, CEO and President of A&W Canada.
How to Redeem Your Free Float:
- When: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 (all day, while supplies last).
- Who: A&W Rewards members on the mobile app.
- How: Download the A&W mobile app, create an account, check your "Offers" section to redeem your Free* Float by ordering ahead in the mobile app or scanning in-restaurant.
*A&W Floats Free with a minimum $2 purchase, before taxes, on the A&W mobile app. Available exclusively for A&W Rewards members, while supplies last, at participating locations. Limit one per person.
About A&W Canada
A&W is Canada's Original Burger Chain with over 1,100+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family™, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger™, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.
SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)
For media inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP
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