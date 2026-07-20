On August 20th, Every A&W Teen Burger™ Makes a Difference With Burgers To Beat MS Day.

Canadians can participate in the fight against MS by ordering a Teen Burger on August 20th, by ordering for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru or delivery! Group pre-orders for family gatherings or team lunches can be easily placed through this form.

Canadians Supporting Canadians

As a country with one of the highest rates of MS in the world, Burgers to Beat MS returns every year to support a cause close to home for many Canadians. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day; that's a diagnosis every two hours. MS not only affects the person diagnosed, but also their family, friends, and community. As Canada's Original Burger Chain, A&W is proud to partner with MS Canada to create a meaningful impact in our communities and deliver real support and positive change for Canadians affected by MS.

PWHL Superstar Joins Forces To Beat MS

This year, A&W and MS Canada are excited to welcome Olympic gold medalist and PWHL Vancouver Goldeneyes goaltender Kristen Campbell as an official media spokesperson for Burgers to Beat MS. As one of Canada's most celebrated athletes today, Kristen brings a powerful personal connection to the cause, having watched her mother, Janet Campbell, navigate life with multiple sclerosis for twenty-seven years. Driven by the mutual passion to help foster a brighter future for the MS community, Kristen is proud to champion this vital fundraiser in partnership with A&W, raising critical awareness and rallying Canadians to support programs and life-changing research for families affected by MS.

"My mom, Janet, is my biggest role model. The fact that her MS diagnosis has never stopped her from living a full, happy life shows just how far research and treatments have progressed," says Kristen Campbell. "She has been my absolute anchor throughout my hockey career, always insisting on being in the stands for every practice and game, no matter what symptoms she's facing. That's why championing Burgers to Beat MS with A&W means so much to me. It's an opportunity to rally Canadians behind a disease that affects every family differently, and a way to honour my mom for everything she's given me."

Since starting the partnership in 2008 with MS Canada, A&W Canada has raised more than $23 million in support of the MS community through Burgers to Beat MS. Funds raised go toward support programs like the MS Knowledge Network and peer support. It also helps drive world-class MS research focused on understanding the disease better, halting its progression, developing new treatments and early detection aimed at preventing MS for future generations.

"With someone newly diagnosed approximately every two hours, MS touches families and communities from coast to coast," says Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada. "For nearly two decades, Burgers to Beat MS has had a remarkable impact on the lives of Canadians affected by MS. Deeply committed partners like A&W help us expand essential support and wellness programs, and advance breakthroughs in research that are changing how the world understands and treats the disease today, restore previously lost function, and prevent MS tomorrow."

While there are many ways to support a cause like MS, Burgers to Beat MS might just be the easiest and most delicious way to do some good.

"Burgers to Beat MS started as a grassroots initiative by one of our franchisees, but through the support of our guests and franchisees, this day has become a beautiful symbol of Canadians helping Canadians," says Susan Senecal, CEO and President of A&W Canada. "Over the 18 years of partnership, our franchisees and Canadians have shown us how coming together over a meal can make a massive difference. We are so thankful for the support that allows us to make a difference in our own communities. We look forward to welcoming everyone on August 20th who's hungry to support a great cause!"

Starting today, Canadians can also donate to MS Canada by rounding up their A&W bill, donating in restaurants, through the A&W App, online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or by adding a donation when ordering on UberEats, SkipTheDishes and DoorDash.

Susan Senecal, Dr. Pamela Valentine, Kristen Campbell, or an MS Canada Ambassador is available for interviews. Email [email protected] to schedule an interview.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a Canadian company – 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. We believe in continuously taking small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef, to offering reusables, and fundraising in support of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in all the communities we operate in across Canada. Home of Canada's Best Tasting Burgers, we serve Canadians coast to coast with over 1,100 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS. For more information, visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (marketing & PR)

For media inquiries : Jacky Le, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP