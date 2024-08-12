Ronald James Aitkens apprehended and returned to Canada to face sentencing

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ – The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has announced the arrest of Ronald James Aitkens and his return to Canada to face sentencing. On November 6, 2023, Aitkens failed to appear for sentencing before the Alberta Court of Justice, after having previously been found guilty of fraud and making false or misleading statements in an offering memorandum, contrary to the Alberta Securities Act. A Canada-wide warrant was then issued for his arrest.

On August 8, 2024, Aitkens was arrested in the United States and returned to Canada. He appeared in court in British Columbia on August 9, 2024, and was remanded into custody.

Aitkens is expected to be transported to Calgary early this week and is scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice on August 15, 2024.

"Our investigators, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Canada and the U.S., worked diligently to locate this offender and secure his return to Alberta. Aitkens is a convicted fraudster and the ASC was determined to ensure he did not escape the consequences of his actions. I commend the efforts of our staff, our partner agencies and the public in bringing this fugitive to justice," said Cynthia Campbell, Director of Enforcement at the ASC.

The ASC gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the many agencies involved leading to the return of Aitkens to Alberta, including: the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Border Patrol (Spokane Sector, Whitefish, MT), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations, Calgary), Department of Justice (Canada), the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) (Elk Valley Detachment, BC), the British Columbia Sheriff Service, the Alberta RCMP Federal Policing Integrated Market Enforcement Team, the Alberta Sheriffs, and Crime Stoppers – Alberta. The ASC also gratefully acknowledges those members of the public who came forward in response to the ASC's request for information about Aitkens' whereabouts while he was at large.

