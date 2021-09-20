Through Oct. 17, guests will earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased — including most hot and cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches and breakfast wraps — when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card.

Guests with a physical Tims Rewards card must register for an account with an active e-mail address and link their card online to be able to reveal their Rolls on the Roll Up To Win website. Guests with unregistered Tim Rewards cards can still accumulate digital Rolls which can be revealed after they create an online account and link it to their physical card.

This version of Roll Up To Win has the largest prize pool ever, including nearly 12 million coffees and four million donuts, 45,000 $25 Tim Cards, and Tims Rewards points. Other prizes available to be won include:

2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline vehicles — 10 to be won

6-night Hilton ® vacations at select destinations including Hawaii , Mexico , Dominican Republic , Barbados and more — 10 to be won

vacations at select destinations including , , , and more — 10 to be won 2-night getaways to any Hilton ® property — 150 to be won

property — 150 to be won $1,000 American Express ® Prepaid Cards — 100 to be won

American Express Prepaid Cards — 100 to be won Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphones — 50 to be won

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 devices — 250 to be won

Xbox Series S Consoles — 50 to be won

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition Games — 1,000 to be won

Skullcandy Crusher Evo ™ Sensory Bass Headphones — 750 to be won

Sensory Bass Headphones — 750 to be won $100 Home Hardware Digital Gift Cards — 1,000 to be won

Home Hardware Digital Gift Cards — 1,000 to be won $100 Parkland Gas Gift Cards redeemable at either Pioneer, Ultramar, Chevron, Fas Gas fuel stations – 300 to be won

Parkland Gas Gift Cards redeemable at either Pioneer, Ultramar, Chevron, Fas Gas fuel stations – 300 to be won Cineplex ® Movies for a Year Passes — 50 to be won

Movies for a Year Passes — 50 to be won Cineplex ® General Admission Tickets — 25,000 to be won

General Admission Tickets — 25,000 to be won Cineplex ® Digital Movie Rentals — 100,000 to be won

Digital Movie Rentals — 100,000 to be won SN NOW 3-Month Sports Streaming Subscriptions — 200,000 to be won

1-year Crave subscriptions w/ HBO Starz, and Super Ecran — 10 to be won

$10 Crave Promo Codes — 100,000 to be won

Crave Promo Codes — 100,000 to be won $20 Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Codes — 4,000,000 to be won

Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Codes — 4,000,000 to be won 40% off Skullcandy.ca Digital Promo Codes — 500,000 to be won

$20 Uber Eats Digital Gift Cards — 20,000 to be won

Uber Eats Digital Gift Cards — 20,000 to be won 1-Year Subscriptions to The Athletic — 1,000 to be won

3-Month Subscriptions to The Athletic — 200,000 to be won

For more contest information and rules, visit rolluptowin.ca. Roll Up To Win kicks off today and runs through Oct. 17. All Rolls must be revealed by Nov. 3, 2021.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: please reach out to: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.timhortons.com

